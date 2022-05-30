ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden on Second Amendment: When It Was Passed, 'You Couldn't Buy a Cannon'

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The president said legislators need to work on new gun control measures after last week's mass shooting at a Texas elementary...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1120

imretired
3d ago

Who is he to make that decision? I’m thinking the people that wrote the 2nd amendment were smarter than Biden will ever be. His type of government is why our fore fathers wrote those amendments to protect us from the government we have today. Anyone that questions that doesn’t need to be in office

Reply(90)
637
John Wiley
3d ago

This is exactly why the Dems never get the change they seek. They are very wrong about an AR-15 being a high caliber weapon, it compares to many hunting rifles. An AR-15 is not an Assault rifle, my pistol will fire at the same speed. It is a semi automatic weapon that will only fire each round as fast as you can pull the trigger. It's not an automatic weapon. If they actually did research instead of listening to hysteria they would realize changing gun laws isn't going to fix anything. They need to give money for mental health care, get families to communicate again and schools need to be held accountable for not keeping to their zero tolerance policies.

Reply(99)
423
Scotty Parker
3d ago

really I'll you have to be is be a member of the Taliban, you get helicopters AK-47s all kinds of assault rifles not to mention military trucks and equipment,and he has the gaul to lecture us ha ha ha ha

Reply(8)
238
Related
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Fury: Douglas Emhoff’s Wife Engaged In Screaming Showdowns With Joe Biden? POTUS And VPOTUS’ Relationship Has Reportedly Gone From Bad To Worse

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are two of the most powerful people in the world. Together, the two politicians offered restoration and renewal on a single ticket, and America clearly bought what they are selling. POTUS Joe Biden, who aims to restore America’s leadership and build...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden pretends to storm out of meeting when Australian PM mentions NRA

US president Joe Biden mocked walking out of a meeting with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese after the latter recalled a trip to the US in his younger days and a visit with the National Rifle Association (NRA) more than three decades ago.Mr Biden pretended to storm out just hours before a teen gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde town, in one of the worst mass shootings witnessed by the US in years.During his discussion with the US president on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Tuesday, Mr Albanese narrated...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Gun Control#Texas City#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Bidens#Robb Elementary School#The Associated Press
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
POLITICS
POLITICO

After tanking Joe Biden's last pick, Joe Manchin said he'd back the president's next selection for a senior role at the Federal Reserve: Michael Barr.

"I believe [Barr] will make a good addition to the Federal Reserve Board," he says. Second time's the charm: Sen. Joe Manchin (R-W.Va.) announced Tuesday he plans to support the nomination of Michael Barr for a crucial slot at the Federal Reserve, President Joe Biden's second attempt to fill the important role.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama raises eyebrows by using the word 'WOMXN' as she says Roe v Wade leak means 'millions will lose right to make decisions about their bodies'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sparked debate on an Instagram post after she 'used the term womxn' when voicing her support for abortion care. Obama took to Instagram on Saturday to encourage voters to take part in the midterm primary elections, especially in states where a potential Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade overturn would likely lead to abortion bans.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
974K+
Followers
95K+
Post
850M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy