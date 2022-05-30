Russia Anchorman Known As 'Putin's Voice' Wants Moscow to Take Stonehenge
"Where will we stop? Well, as I was saying today, maybe Stonehenge," said Vladimir Solovyov on...www.newsweek.com
russia's like the drunk weakling threatening to beat up everyone else in the bar. its embarassing to watch. I can only image how impotent they feel, how powerless they really are.
England won’t be alone if you do. Ask Germany. (Hint: Britain is Allie’s with the U.S. As is being seen now, Russia has no backup)
America is a very violent country. U see it everyday on the news. Russia, leave America alone! If u know what is best for u. Lol
