PLEASANT VIEW TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Pleasant View Assistant Police Chief Adam Wright received a call that an alleged counterfeiter had just hit a local business (O’Reilly Auto Parts) Off HWY 41 MAP and the suspects may still be on the premises. Wright jumped in his patrol car and headed to the scene. In route, Wright said that he was held up at an intersection waiting on a black Kia to pass. Wright told Smokey Barn News that the speed of the Kia caught his eye and made him take a good look.

PLEASANT VIEW, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO