Animals

Watch this fish undergo a huge transformation after getting a little love and care

By Heather Wake
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nkn6V_0fuzzAk800

This is Monstro, a telescope goldfish capturing hearts online. Before his rehabilitation, there was absolutely no gold to be seen—he looked like he was covered in soot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GPrO_0fuzzAk800 Sad fishy. Very sad fishy. TikTok

In a now-viral TikTok video, artist Lacey Scott shared that when she first met the 10-year-old fish at a pet store, he was “sick and dying."

I mean, just take a peek at the screenshot above. Little guy looked like a charcoal brick. Definitely not the picture of health.

Lesions had also formed on his underside from laying in the substrate (those little pebbles found at the bottom of a tank). The poor fellow couldn’t even swim anymore.

Scott decided to take Monstro home and see if she could nurse him back to health. Setting up a “ shallow hospital tank ” with aquarium salt and a daily water change seemed to have a positive effect. Monstro began eating again and swimming for short periods of time.

Eventually, he was put into a five gallon tank, and even got some new friends. At this point, his golden hue began to return. Not fully—he had a cool ombre thing happening. But still, obvious progress.

“He also got bigger….a lot bigger,” the onscreen text read. Continuing to grow is a common characteristic of goldfish— not just to fit their environment, by the way —and this was a clear indicator that Monstro was getting healthier by the day.

As Monstro’s condition improved, people became even more invested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHrVJ_0fuzzAk800

TikTok

Same, Courtney. Same

The video ends with Monstro swimming and carefree, a golden boy once again.

@heretherebesculptures The one where you accidentally become a goldfish keeper. Meet Monstro 🖤 #rescue #inspirational #goldfish #rescuepet #fish #recovery ♬ Inspirational Piano - AShamaluevMusic

One person commented, “You’re telling me this goldfish was wearing all black cause he was SAD? I love him so much.” And actually, this statement is pretty accurate.

Fish can often be seen as the perfect low-maintenance pet . It’s not like Mr. Guppy expects daily walks, after all. Nor does he feel the need to scratch up the leather furniture. What could possibly go wrong?

But the truth is: Fish, like all pets, really do require at least some level of devoted care. Fish in general need a good tank size and water that is routinely cleaned, as well as a strict eating schedule. And unlike our furry friends, fish rarely offer warning signs before things go belly up … literally.

Goldfish in particular might need some extra TLC. They are a notoriously messy breed , and require a little daily help to keep things clean. A fish-keeping site called Aquariadise suggests a high-grade filtration system and a 30% water change on a weekly basis. Plus, being omnivores, they actually need variety in their diet. But not too much too quickly ! Yes, it’s a lot. But when properly taken care of, these little guys can provide companionship for decades. Yes, decades .

@heretherebesculptures Reply to @crystalcelestecon he’s doing great 🥰 #monstrothegoldfish #rescueanimals ♬ Japanese-style dramatic piano song - スタジオ　Music Rabbit

It’s unclear whether or not Monstro has decades left. But Scott assured us that no matter how long he has left, “he’ll spend the rest of his days happy and loved.” And that’s what counts.

Comments / 19

Aimee Claire
3d ago

So sad that fish are so "disposable " in our culture!! Don't buy fish if your not committed to thier care !!!!

Reply(1)
13
Citizen Jane
2d ago

What a difference! 😳 That poor fish! He’s so blessed to have a human that cares so much for him! God bless them both! He’s gorgeous now!

Reply(1)
3
