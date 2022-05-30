ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Man who won $10(m) lottery prize sentenced to life in prison

By The News, Observer, WECT-TV
 3 days ago

BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced...

Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator says the commander at the scene of a school shooting in Texas was not informed of panicked 911 calls from inside the school building. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said during a news conference Thursday that the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde did not make their way to school district police Chief Pete Arredondo. The Democratic senator who represents the city called it a “system failure” that the calls were going to city police but not communicated to Arredondo. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety has said police didn’t confront the gunman more quickly because Arredondo believed the situation had morphed from an active shooting to a hostage situation. Nineteen children and two teachers died.
UVALDE, TX
Mastriano willing to talk to Jan. 6 committee, spoke to FBI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, has offered to sit for a voluntary interview with the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Mastriano's lawyer said Thursday that Mastriano already was interviewed by FBI agents last year about the Capitol attack. Mastriano was seen outside the Capitol on the day of the insurrection and was in regular communication with then-President Donald Trump as Trump sought to reverse his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Mastriano's lawyer says Mastriano told the FBI he didn't know about any coordination behind the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Mastriano is a state senator and won the GOP nomination for governor last month.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
143 sheep killed fleeing from wolves in southwestern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho wildlife officials say an attack by two wolves panicked a flock of sheep and 143 died after they ran into a gully where they were crushed and suffocated. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services on Thursday confirmed the sheep deaths in mid-May in southwestern Idaho in foothills north of Boise. The area is popular for recreation such as mountain biking and hiking, and also has deer, elk and large predators such as bears, mountain lions and wolves. Sheep owner Frank Shirts says it's the worst incident of wolf predation he’s experienced since wolves were released into central Idaho in 1995.
BOISE, ID
Prize-winning Texas drama teacher to get special Tony Award

NEW YORK (AP) — The special Tony Award that honors educators will be given to a drama teacher in Texas who argues that “musical theater has a unique way of bringing people together.” Roshunda Jones-Koumba, the theater director at G.W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston will receive the 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Award on June 12 at the Tony Awards in New York City. Jones-Koumba has already received two prestigious awards for 2021 — the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award and the International Thespian Society Inspirational Theatre Educator Award.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
North Carolina State
Storm warnings posted for Florida as system moves into Gulf

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tropical storm warnings were posted Thursday for Florida and Cuba as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin. The tropical storm warning extends from Longboat Key on the Gulf Coast across the southern Florida peninsula, including Lake Okeechobee and the Florida Keys. The the U.S. National Weather Service says the Cuban government has issued a tropical storm watch for the provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth.
FLORIDA STATE
Lack of water in Puerto Rico town sparks federal lawsuit

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s water and sewer company has been hit by a federal lawsuit demanding that it provide services to thousands of residents who lack potable water on a daily basis. The class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday by Carmen Maldonado, mayor of the northern town of Morovis, who requested that a judge issue an injunction to force Puerto Rico’s Aqueducts and Sewer Authority to provide immediate service to residents in need. The lawsuit also seeks $1,000 for every day without water as compensation. A company spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.
POLITICS
Kentucky Democrat wears noose in new ad attacking Rand Paul

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democrat Charles Booker appears on camera with a noose around his neck in a new online ad attacking his election opponent, Republican Sen. Rand Paul. The ad criticizes Paul for blocking anti-lynching legislation two years ago. It fails to mention that Paul co-sponsored a new version of the measure that cleared Congress this year and was signed by President Joe Biden. It's a personally searing ad for Booker, who is Black. and says some of his own ancestors were lynched. The ad exemplifies Booker’s no-holds-barred approach to confronting racial and economic justice issues. But it ignores Paul’s outreach into Black neighborhoods.
KENTUCKY STATE

