ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Jordan Berry knows his spot on roster is far from guaranteed

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAXcU_0fuzwna200

Jordan Berry will have a new number and new competition when entering the 2022 season as the presumed starting punter for the Minnesota Vikings.

However, the veteran special-teamer knows better. He has been around long enough to figure out that nothing is ever guaranteed in the NFL. The line between a starting punter and an unsigned free agent is very thin.

It doesn’t help matters that he’s 31 years old and right in the middle of a regime shift. Throw in the fact that the Vikings just signed rookie free agent Ryan Wright to a deal and things are sure to get interesting throughout training camp.

“You’ve got new coaches and they didn’t really know me, so that’s obviously going to be part of it,” said Berry, when speaking with the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson. “But the other part is I probably wasn’t the most consistent compared to what I want to be.

“I had like a decent year, but there’s definitely room to improve always and obviously once you get in the 30s, you could start slacking off, too. Some guys drop off pretty quick when they get older, so they’ve got to cover their bases. But I’m feeling pretty confident in myself.”

Assuming Berry ends up with the job, a brand new No. 16 jersey is awaiting him after he gave up No. 3 to Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was looking to return to his college roots at Mississippi State.

But the competition will be stiff.

Wright averaged 47.5 yards per punt at Tulane last season, while Berry averaged 46.5 yards with the Vikings. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels has made it abundantly clear that this is a legitimate competition.

And the same goes for veteran kicker Greg Joseph and incoming rookie Gabe Brkic. These aren’t just camp bodies to fill up space on the roster. Like Joseph, Berry’s contract could be in jeopardy if he gets beat out on the practice field by his younger counterpart.

But experience also matters in these competitions, and there is a wide gap when it comes to punting at the highest level. Berry will lean on that edge in hopes of carving out a spot of his own on the new-look Vikings’ roster.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 new Colts who can have immediate impacts in 2022

In what turned out to be a pretty busy offseason, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to have several new faces take on important roles on both sides of the ball. Every year, there are new players coming in via free agency, trades and the NFL draft. So, this process isn’t new. But that doesn’t make it any less vital to get those new players comfortable with the schemes and culture that are presented both on and off the field.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Jordan, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Daniels
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Highly coveted 2023 five-star wing dishes on UNC, recruitment

While the UNC basketball class of 2023 has its two foundation pieces with five-star forward GG Jackson and combo guard Simeon Wilcher, the Heels are still very active in the recruitment of another top five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis has exploded on the recruiting scene this spring and continues to be a focal point for many top programs around the country. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class and has 13 offers with programs like UNC, Kentucky and Florida State in pursuit of him. One thing that UNC has going for them are...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Pioneer Press
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska meets an old adversary in latest bowl projections

Since his arrival in Lincoln, Nebraska Cornhusker fans have waited for head coach Scott Frost to turn around their beloved program. After loading up his roster with the transfer portal, this could be the first step in the right direction. Frost will have a new quarterback in former Texas Longhorns signal-caller, Casey Thompson. Not to mention they were able to get Ochuan Mathis from the TCU Horned Frogs. Those are just a couple of the newest Huskers to take the field in 2022. Could they be a huge reason for success this year? If so they could find themselves battling it...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN scouts top 2023 QB prospects; what did they say about Sooners commit Jackson Arnold?

The Oklahoma Sooners 2023 Recruiting Class doesn’t have a large number of commitments heading into the summer. That’ll change in the next couple of months. Even with Ashton Cozart’s flip to Oregon, the Sooners remain in great shape to have one of the best recruiting classes in the country. And that’s because they have one of the better quarterback prospects in the country, Jackson Arnold.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a hilarious reaction to a total shank during The Match

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may be a legend on the gridiron, but it appears he may have to refine his golf game. During Capitol One’s “The Match” on Wednesday, Brady hooked a shot as he was trying to find his way across the green. The ball traveled 122 miles per hour but managed to hook 84 feet to the left. In what has been a tightly-contested match all the way through, Brady’s wayward shot was certainly surprising.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy