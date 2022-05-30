ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

Polk County Sheriff’s deputy passes away after battle with cancer

By Michael Fowler
 3 days ago

POLK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — The Polk County Sheriff’s office announced Monday that one of their long-time deputies passed away Sunday evening.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office stated that Deputy Richard “Ricky” Green passed away in his home with his family Sunday night after a long battle with cancer. Green was a long-time employee of the sheriff’s office and worked his way up to deputy from the jail.

“He was a truly great coworker and friend who was always great to be around,” the post said. “He will be missed by all, please keep your thoughts and prayers with his family, friends and coworkers during this time. Rest in peace sir, we have the watch from here.”

