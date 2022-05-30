ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Perfect Drink Guide For Memorial Day Weekend

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

Here are a few cocktails and drinks you should to try while relaxing this memorial day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPhu1_0fuzrYOe00
Source: Alexander Koerner / Getty

Memorial Day is upon us and while you grill your heart out we’ve got your drink guide to keep the guest pre-occupied and out of your way. There is something for everyone even those who really drink and those who claim to hate the taste of alcohol.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Hennessy

1 1/2 oz. Watermelon Pucker

1 oz. Triple Sec

1 oz. Lime Juice

Method

Add ice, Hennessy, watermelon pucker, triple sec, and lime juice to the glass and shake well.

Strain mix over ice and garnish with a watermelon slice.

King Meets Queen

Ingredients

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire gin

0.5 oz Real Pineapple Puree

0.5 oz Lemon juice

0.5 oz Honey syrup 1:1

5 oz Fever-Tree Indian Tonic

METHOD: Build ingredients in a balloon glass with fresh cold draft ice. Garnish with two pineapple top leaves and a few slices of jalapeno in the drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whiKy_0fuzrYOe00
Source: D’usse / D’usse

The Code

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

1 oz Amaretto Liqueur

3 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31COOm_0fuzrYOe00
Source: Grey Goose / Grey Goose

Strawberry Fields

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass

4 ½ oz Soda Water

+ Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth

+ Lemon Wheel

Method: Rinse wine glass with Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth. Build in a wine glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ewEX_0fuzrYOe00
Source: DeLeon Tequila / DeLeon

DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel

Ingredients

1 ½ oz DeLeón Añejo

Tequila

¾ oz Orange Blossom

Honey Syrup

3 Dashes Smoked Apricot

Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir vigorously until cold. Strain over a large ice cube in a glass. Twist an orange peel over the drink to release the oils. Garnish with an orange peel and a brandied cherry. Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Large Format, Ice Cube, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTE6J_0fuzrYOe00
Source: DeLeon Tequila / Deleon Tequila

DeLeón Blanco Peach Mango Margarita

Ingredients

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Blanco Tequila

1 oz – Peach Puree

½ oz – Mango Puree

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup

Method

Rimrocks glass and fill with ice. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into ice-filled rimmed glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and fresh peach slice.

Garnish

Tajin & Salt Rim, Lime & Peach Slices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GNhV_0fuzrYOe00
Source: D’ussé / D’usse

Southern Charmer Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 ½ Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

2 Parts Sweet Tea

1 Part Lemonade

Method

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and pour into a highball glass. Add more ice. Empty into a Highball glass with a Lemon Wheel.

D’USSÉ That’s My Jam

Ingredients:

2 parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

1 tbsp apricot jam

1⁄2 part fresh lemon juice

1⁄2 part pineapple shrub

1 thyme sprig

top sparkling soda

Method

Muddle thyme, lemon juice and pineapple in a shaker. Add apricot jam, D’USSÉ and ice. Shake well and strain into a crushed-ice-filled rocks glass. Top with sparkling soda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbGe1_0fuzrYOe00
Source: Reserve Bar / Reserve Bar

HH Bespoke Greyhound

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 oz. HH Bespoke Vodka

3 1/2 oz. Grapefruit juice

RECIPE

Shake vodka and grapefruit juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into a highball glass. Enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08RDEr_0fuzrYOe00
Source: Sky Vodka / Sky Vodka

Hazelnut Espresso Martini

Ingredients

½ part Frangelico

1 part Skyy Vodka

1 ½ part Cold Brew or Espresso

¼ part Simple Syrup

Method

Pour over ice, shake, and strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with 3 whole espresso beans (optional).

