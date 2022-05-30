ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court may soon expand gun rights amid roiling debate

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, John Kruzel
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVuV3_0fuzrVkT00

( The Hill ) – The Supreme Court will soon issue its first major Second Amendment opinion in more than a decade, coming after a pair of recent mass shootings sent the nation reeling and reignited a tense debate over gun rights and public safety.

The conservative majority court is expected to rule in the coming days or weeks in a pending dispute over New York state’s tight limits on the concealed carry of handguns.

Experts said that while it’s unclear just how broadly the Supreme Court would rule, the restrictive New York law is likely to be invalidated in a decision that could have ramifications for gun control efforts across the country.

“It does seem relatively clear that the court is going to strike down New York’s law and make it harder for cities and states to restrict concealed carry of firearms,” said Adam Winkler, a professor at UCLA School of Law. “It remains to be seen exactly how broad the Supreme Court goes, but one thing is clear: as mass shootings become more of a political issue, the court is going to take options away from lawmakers on the basis of the Second Amendment.”

The justices are expected to hand down an opinion as soon as next week but no later than late June or early July.

Abbott booed at Uvalde memorial site: ‘We need change’

As they deliberate, the U.S. is again engaged in a wrenching debate over the constitutional right to bear arms and Americans’ concerns over personal safety in a country with more than 390 million privately owned guns.

The discussion has intensified as a result of two recent mass shootings that shattered communities in New York and Texas.

On May 14, an 18-year-old gunman armed with an AR-15 style assault rifle and clad in body armor entered a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood and killed 10 and injured three others; all but two of the victims were Black.

Ten days later, an 18-year-old gunman armed with an AR-15 style assault rifle, high-capacity magazines and a handgun carried out a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers in the country’s deadliest school shooting in almost a decade.

In the aftermath of the slayings, Democrats called for a renewed push to pass gun control legislation. But those efforts were unlikely to clear the 50-50 Senate, which would require support from at least 10 Republicans to overcome a filibuster.

Republican lawmakers, including some top funding recipients from gun rights groups, have sought to shift attention away from firearms and onto issues like mental health and limiting entrances at schools.

Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange with ‘Fox News Sunday’ host over 2020 election

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court in the pending New York case seems prepared to pick up where it left off more than a decade ago.

In the court’s 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller, the court ruled 5-4 that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to keep a gun in the home for self-defense. Although the court in the Heller case noted that the Second Amendment right is “not unlimited,” the justices largely left unanswered the question of which gun restrictions are permitted under the Constitution.

Joseph Blocher, a law professor at Duke who co-directs the Duke Center for Firearms Law, called the case a potential blockbuster.

“I do think that this case will, more than Heller did, tell us what forms of gun regulation are constitutional and why,” he said.

The New York law requires concealed carry applicants to demonstrate that they have a special need for the license, beyond a basic desire for self-defense. New York’s tight restriction is among eight states and the District of Columbia that give wide discretion to licensing officials over these determinations.

The Department of Justice, on behalf of the Biden administration, argued in support of New York and urged the court to defer to the longstanding practice of allowing legislatures to place reasonable limits on firearms to protect public safety.

But during oral argument in November, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court seemed skeptical of New York’s strict limits on the carrying of guns outside the home.

Blocher said it’s likely the law will be struck down as unconstitutional and that, as a result, lawmakers could be left with fewer options for regulating firearms.

“At least until now, the scope of gun regulation has been primarily a question for politics and we decide collectively the degree and the ways in which we want to regulate,” he said. “The Second Amendment puts some outside limits on that, but the Supreme Court has repeatedly reiterated that the Second Amendment permits various forms of gun regulation, and in the (New York) case, the court seems likely to restrict the available policy space, so we will probably have fewer options.”

Blocher said the court’s most likely grounds for striking down the New York law would be a ruling that either says the Second Amendment extends outside the home to some degree and New York has made it too hard to exercise that right, or a finding that lawmakers gave too much discretion to licensing officials. A third, less likely option, would be for the court to prohibit outright licensing systems for concealed carry.

According to Winkler, of UCLA Law, the court’s ruling could have a major impact on public safety.

“We already know more guns equals more crime and we have an awful raft of mass shootings – gun homicides have spiked in the last couple of years,” he said. “We have a major gun violence problem and expanding Second Amendment protections, greater than they already are, is likely to make it much harder for lawmakers to enact effective laws to reduce gun violence.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

On gun reform, neighboring Canada takes a different tack

The Canadian government's swift push this week for tough new limits on firearms is adding fuel to the fierce debate over gun reform south of the border in the United States, where last week's shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school has sparked Congress's latest effort to curb endemic gun violence – and triggered new questions about why U.S. policymakers have been so ineffective at doing so.
POLITICS
WJTV 12

Woman turns herself in for Hattiesburg identity theft

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman turned herself in to Hattiesburg police in connection to an identity theft investigation. Police said Candy McLaurin, 36, of Lamar County, had an active warrant for her arrest for allegedly using someone else’s identity to take out a loan and credit card. Officers said McLaurin turned herself in to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Clinton lawyer taunts Trump: Durham probe “collapsed when proof had to be introduced in open court”

An attorney representing 2016 Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton took a victory lap in a Tuesday op-ed published by The Washington Post. "Well, that was a quick acquittal!" wrote David E. Kendall. "The Michael Sussmann prosecution brought by Trump administration special counsel John Durham tried to generate a Clinton-conspiracy bang but ended with a not-guilty-verdict whimper.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJTV 12

Man’s body found at abandoned Jackson motel

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at an abandoned motel in Jackson. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the incident happened at the abandoned motel on Ellis Avenue near Interstate 20 around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. The victim died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Winkler
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for armed robbery at Carter Jewelers in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman in connection to an armed robbery that happened at Carter Jewelers. The robbery happened on Thursday, May 26 at the store on Pemberton Square Boulevard. An employee told police a woman wanted to see a ring from the glass case. Police said the woman, who was […]
WJTV 12

Ex-Riverwalk employee indicted for cheating at gambling

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Riverwalk Casino employee has been indicted for cheating at gambling. Vicksburg Daily News reported Valinda Jackson has been accused of using her position as an electronic craps dealer to change the number rolled by manually entering the wrong numbers into the system, resulting in money lost by the casino. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

New age progression picture shows Myra Lewis at 10

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a new age progression picture of Myra Lewis. The new picture shows Myra age-progressed to 10 years. Lewis was last seen on March 1, 2014, in Camden, Mississippi. She was wearing a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front, off-white […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Plane crash victim ID’d as Memphis man

Note: This story has been updated with new information about the location of the crash and the address of the victim. CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — One person died following a plane crash Tuesday morning near the Mississippi River. The victim was later identified as 62-year-old Malcolm King of Hernando, Mississippi, according to a Shelby […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Ucla School Of Law#Americans
WJTV 12

Fetus found at Adams County industrial wastewater treatment plant

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County authorities recovered the remains of a 16-week-old fetus at the industrial wastewater treatment facility on River Terminal Road. The Natchez Democrat reported the fetus, which appears to have been discarded, was found inside a drainage system at the facility on Tuesday, May 31. Adams County Coroner James Lee recovered […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WATCH: Riot breaks out at Panama City nightclub

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department said five people were arrested and eight people are wanted after a riot broke out at a nightclub last week. Police said a group of around 16 people separated in half on the dance floor at Vibez Dance and Night Club on May 22. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJTV 12

Medical marijuana applications open in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday, June 1 marks the first official day for online registration for all types of medical marijuana licenses. Applicants were able to apply as early as 8:00 a.m. The applications for licenses and registration for businesses, practitioners, patients, and work permits are available for applicants that qualify at. the Mississippi State […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
UCLA
WJTV 12

KKK recruitment flyer left on MS church steps ahead of anniversary

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– Members of a small African-American congregation in DeSoto County were shocked Sunday morning to find a KKK flyer on the front steps of their church. The flyer, urging people to join the Klan, outraged Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church members just a month away from the church’s 143rd anniversary. Pastor Rodney Moore […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy