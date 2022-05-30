Here's The Viral Photo Jaylen Brown Tweeted After Game 7

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat to advance to the NBA Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriros. On Sunday night, Brown sent out a tweet with a photo.

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat by a score of 100-96 to win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and they are now headed to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Jaylen Brown had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists in the win.

After the game, he sent out a tweet with a photo that is going viral on Twitter.

Brown and fellow star Jayson Tatum are headed to the first Finals of their careers.

As for the Warriros, this is their sixth time in the last eight seasons making the Finals.

Prior to missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles during that span.

Game 1 of the Finals will take place on Thursday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

