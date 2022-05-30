ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As summer begins, US COVID-19 cases six times higher than last year

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Monique Beals
 3 days ago

As the U.S. marks Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are more than six times what they were a year ago.

ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

