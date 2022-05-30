ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies: Naked man arrested at South Carolina church

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday after finding him naked at a church in Boiling Springs.

The sheriff’s office charged 62-year-old Stanley Jewell with public disorderly conduct.

Deputies said upon arrival, Jewell was located with a trooper from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The trooper said he found Jewell completely undressed standing in front of the Life Spring Church’s front door according to deputies.

Deputies said it was difficult to comprehend Jewell while speaking with him and it was assumed he may be intoxicated.

Deputies arrested Jewell and booked him into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

