Faces off the Field: Chesni Scott, junior discus thrower, Vista Ridge

By Rick Cantu, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
How did you get started throwing the discus?

I started throwing in fifth grade. My dad (Chad Scott) is the throws coach at Vista Ridge, so he’s been working with me since I was about 10 or 11 years old. I still remember the first time I held a disc, and how awkward it felt in my hand at the beginning.

How cool was it to win a bronze medal at state?

It was such an honor and so exciting. That is one of those times where I can see God at work in my life. Standing on the podium is when I just looked back at the past few years and saw how every little detail pays off. It makes all of those early mornings and late afternoons worth it, and it’s motivation to keep doing it.

What is the most important thing in becoming a successful discus thrower?

In my opinion, there are two things needed to become a successful thrower. The first is a good weight program. I focus on Olympic lifts such as the power clean complex and a lot of hamstring lifts like RDLs (Romanian deadlifts) and good mornings. The second thing is good technique. At the beginning of every practice, I break down the full spin into four parts and do footwork multiple times for each part before I start throwing. So over time, you build muscle memory for your body.

You play volleyball, too. Does volleyball help you with the discus or vice versa?

Volleyball and discus complement each other very well. I am a hitter, so I’m constantly swinging and jumping. That helps keep me explosive and everything in my body in shape. Discus helps volleyball because the weight training I do helps me jump higher and move faster.

What are your plans after you graduate?

My goal and plan is to be a thrower at the collegiate level. In college I am planning on being a discus and javelin athlete. I’m not sure what I want to major in yet, but I also have a love for floral design.

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

This is hard for me because there are just so many people. If I could choose four, I would pick Jesus, Davy Crockett, George Washington and Cleopatra.

Why Cleopatra?

I want to know about each of the time periods these people lived in. Ever since kindergarten, ancient Egypt has always been brought up, so I’d really love to know what life and society was like back then.

Tell me something about you most people don't know

I know a lot about chickens. I live in the country and grew up raising chickens. Over the years I have cared for and nursed a lot of sick and injured chickens back to health.

Do you have any superstitions or rituals when it comes to track or volleyball?

For track, I have a game-day tradition of getting a Whataburger breakfast on a bun with bacon the morning of every meet.

If you could travel anywhere in the U.S., where would you go?

I would go to a beautiful beach in either Hawaii or the Florida Keys. I would spend all my time snorkeling. I’m practically a fish out of water at the beach.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

