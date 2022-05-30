ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A$AP Rocky hopes to raise ‘open-minded children’ with Rihanna

By Evan Real
A$AP Rocky says he hopes to raise “open-minded children” with his girlfriend, Rihanna.

“I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate,” the rapper, 33, said in an interview with Dazed published Monday. “And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

He elaborated, “Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”

Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their first child , a baby boy, on May 13. The hip-hop star and the Fenty Beauty mogul, who began dating in 2020, announced in January that they were starting a family together.

Though Rocky sings an inclusive tune today, that hasn’t always been the case. He admitted to being “homophobic” in the past during a 2011 interview with Pitchfork .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7lpN_0fuzirnI00
The Fenty Beauty mogul and the rapper announced in January that they were expecting a child.
GC Images

“I used to be homophobic, but that’s f—ked up. I had to look in the mirror and say, ‘All the designers I’m wearing are gay.’ I hear stories about all these industry motherf—kers who are gay, and I don’t know if it’s true or not, but that s—t don’t matter,” he said, explaining how he confronted his bigoted feelings about the queer community. “It’s so immature.”

Speaking with the New York Daily News two years later, Rocky doubled down on his change of heart and blasted fellow rappers for repeatedly using gay slurs and homophobic language in their music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEusk_0fuzirnI00
Rocky has admitted to being “homophobic” in the past.
Getty Images

“For instance, one big issue in hip-hop is the gay thing,” he said. “It’s 2013, and it’s a shame that, to this day, that topic still gets people all excited. It’s crazy. And it makes me upset that this topic even matters when it comes to hip-hop, because it makes it seem like everybody in hip-hop is small-minded or stupid — and that’s not the case.”

Added Rocky, “We’ve got people like Jay Z. We’ve got people like Kanye [West]. We’ve got people like me. We’re all prime examples of people who don’t think like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOqit_0fuzirnI00
The couple began dating in 2020.
FilmMagic

For her part, Rihanna, 34, quickly established herself as a LGTQIA+ ally upon her 2005 music debut.

The Grammy winner continues to advocate for the community today. She notably teamed up with GLAAD last year to launch the first-ever Pride collection for her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Proceeds benefited GLAAD’s work to accelerate queer acceptance in the media.

