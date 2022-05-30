ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski rocks two sexy, strappy dresses at Ari Emanuel’s wedding

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wctX_0fuziquZ00

Nobody rocks cutouts quite like EmRata.

Emily Ratajkowski was among the many celebrity guests at Ari Emanuel’s wedding to Sarah Staudinger in St. Tropez over the weekend, and dressed to impress in two sultry dresses by buzzy designer Nensi Dojaka .

For a private pre-wedding dinner at Senequier, which she attended with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the “My Body” author chose a pale pink maxi with an open back, cut-out sides and a sheer skirt.

Big names including Larry David, Mark Walhberg and Elon Musk were also in attendance to help kick off the festivities.

Then, for Saturday’s “I dos,” 30-year-old Ratajkowski could’ve served as the bride’s “something blue” in her equally strappy cerulean gown, which featured black and purple piping, a thigh-baring slit and a very appropriate heart-shaped cutout at the chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niCPD_0fuziquZ00
EmRata showed a little leg in a blue gown with a high slit.
Instagram

She posted the daring dress to her Instagram Stories and tagged the designer.

While neither of the catwalker’s exact gowns are available to shop, a similar pink Dojaka style with strappy details will set you back $1,363 , while an LBD with Ratajkowksi’s heart-shaped cutout costs $1,504 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gtb6_0fuziquZ00
Ratajkowski snapped a selfie showing off her natural wedding makeup.
emrata/Instagram

The nuptials conveniently coincided with the 2022 Cannes Film Festival , where plenty of peekaboo styles were on display .

And while the “Blurred Lines” beauty didn’t wear Staudinger’s Staud designs to watch her walk down the aisle, she’s supported the label on plenty of occasions over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SygLq_0fuziquZ00
Ratajkowski might’ve made others blush with her backless maxi for the pre-wedding dinner.
Best Image / BACKGRID

Other famous fans of the bride’s brand include Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner — who’s similarly unafraid to show a little skin at a pal’s wedding .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AGay_0fuziquZ00
The “Blurred Lines” beauty wowed her fellow wedding guests in a daring blue gown.
Best Image / BACKGRID

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Elon Musk, 50, and Natasha Bassett, 27, enjoy romantic getaway in St. Tropez

Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett enjoyed a romantic getaway in St. Tropez over the weekend in celebration of Memorial Day. The richest man in the world, 50, and the Australian actress, 27, were photographed having a leisure lunch at the ritzy Cheval Blanc hotel Sunday afternoon. The two were spotted gazing at nearby pool-goers and sunbathers as they sipped on rosé and shared a basket of French fries in the coastal town on the French Riviera. Musk and Bassett sat close to each other and engaged in animated conversation throughout the meal. At one point, they were even seen belly-laughing as Musk made...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sofia Richie stuns at engagement party in embroidered floral gown

Sofia Richie looked more like a flower girl in her engagement outfit.  The model stunned in an embroidered floral gown that was very much on theme for her summer celebration. Richie, 23, wore the Emmanuelle dress from Bernadette ($2,615) for the special occasion, paired with white patent leather Valentino platform heels ($1,150). The bride to be styled her hair half up and half down and accessorized the look with delicate hoop earrings.  While the high-neck dress with long bell sleeves appears perfectly covered up, it features an open back accentuated with a hand-embroidered strap around the neck for a little spice.   Richie rocked...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Winona Ryder stars in new Marc Jacobs campaign, two decades later

Winona forever. The ‘90s icon is back and better than ever in the new glam-grunge Marc Jacobs campaign, 19 years after starring in the designer’s spring 2003 ads. The “Stranger Things” actress, 50, was snapped by Harley Weir and styled by Emma Wyman for the new spots. Ryder, 50, models the J Marc shoulder bag ($395) in the images and wears archival runway pieces from the brand, along with sky-high platform heels. She rocks a baby blue slip dress with lace detailing, a black tulle skirt and more ‘90s-inspired looks. The “Reality Bites” star’s hair was styled in a piece-y pixie cut, while smokey eye...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katharine McPhee Revives Classical Romance in Silky Slip Dress & Strappy Sandals for ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katharine McPhee brought a classically romantic air to an interview and special musical performance with her husband, producer David Foster. While appearing on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” with Foster, McPhee took center stage in a black silk slip dress. The sleeveless Anine Bing number featured a high neckline and midi length, appearing both bohemian and appropriately lightweight for the summer season. The actress’ exit look included a slightly oversized gray plaid blazer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ari Emanuel
Person
Larry David
Person
Kendall Jenner
Page Six

Gigi and Bella Hadid wear their swimsuits out on the town

Bathing suits aren’t just for the beach. Gigi Hadid recently collaborated with Frankies Bikinis on a stylish swimwear collection — and at last week’s launch party for the line, she paired her blue Fawn Ruffle One-Piece ($185) with low-slung trousers, a long-sleeved crop top and By Far slingback pumps ($308) for a shore-meets-street look. And on Friday, her sister Bella Hadid showed her support from Cannes, taking the tan version of the same swimsuit for a spin with an Orseund Iris pleated miniskirt ($445) and clear Chanel heels. Gigi, 27, first announced the collection earlier this month, and even created a matching mommy-and-me line...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, ‘way more touchy’ than he

Alex Rodriguez’s new girlfriend loves to pack on the PDA. A spy at Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Miami on May 25 tells Page Six exclusively that Kathryne Padgett was “touchy” while Rodriguez kept to himself. “She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is],” our spy shares. “She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling. “She looks kind of crazy and over-the-top.” While the former New York Yankees slugger may not have been outwardly showy with his affections, he gave his stamp of approval on the fitness enthusiast’s Instagram that night, where she posted photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kathie Lee Gifford becomes grandma as son Cody, wife Erika welcome first baby

Kathie Lee Gifford is a grandma! The former “Today” show cohost’s son Cody Gifford’s wife, Erika Brown, gave birth to their first baby on Tuesday. “Best day of our lives,” Brown captioned hospital photos via Instagram the following day. “At a whopping 8lbs 8oz three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, ‘Frankie’ has changed our lives forever,” she went on to write. “He’s so SO cute and we can’t get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil’ guy. We are sincerely obsessed.” Kathie, 68, reposted the sweet selfie on her Instagram Story Wednesday. The journalist announced to her followers in December 2021 that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Celebrity#Instagram Stories
Page Six

Derek Jeter, dad of 3 girls, asks for prayers on new Instagram account

Girl dad Derek Jeter gave a rare update on life with his three daughters with wife Hannah Jeter. “The family is doing great,” the former New York Yankees shortstop, 47, said in an Instagram Story video Tuesday, shortly after creating an account on the social media platform. “Three girls — almost 5, 3 and 6 months,” he said, referencing Bella, Story and River. “So pray for me, man.” The retired athlete concluded, “We’re down here in Miami, love Miami. Been here for the last five years. Couldn’t be more blessed.” When an Instagram user asked Derek how he fills his days, the former baseball...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari: ‘I’m not a house husband’

Sam Asghari maintains he’s a “normal person” despite being set to marry multimillionaire pop star Britney Spears. The sometimes-actor and personal trainer opened up to GQ about his life with the über-famous pop star and said his days look like anybody else’s. “I’m not a house husband. I’m a normal person. So I do a lot of shopping because sometimes I require specific things when it comes to diet,” he explained, adding that he stays away from all sugar and follows a strict health regimen. Despite his “specific” diet, Asghari avoids celebrity-beloved health food store Erewhon because of its extreme price tags. “I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

NeNe Leakes sued by boyfriend’s wife over alleged affair

NeNe Leakes is being sued by her boyfriend’s estranged wife over claims the couple had an affair while he was still married. Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh filed a lawsuit against the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum in North Carolina on May 23, alleging the tryst led to her separation from husband Nyonisela Sioh. The court documents, obtained by Page Six, state that Sioh and Tehmeh-Sioh “enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship” and an “active sexual relationship” prior to his involvement with Leakes. Tehmeh-Sioh claims Leakes and Sioh “engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited, and adulterous affair without the knowledge or consent” of his wife. She...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Celebrities react to the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard verdict

The verdict is in, and so are celebrities’ reactions. After a jury found Wednesday that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp following 13 hours of deliberation, stars took to social media to give their two cents on the conclusion of this very highly-publicized case. “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson celebrated the verdict by posting a photo of Depp, 58, on Instagram and simply captioning it, “YESSSSS 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤.” Sharon Osbourne appeared more shocked by the decision, noting on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show, “Wow, it wasn’t what I was expecting. I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn’t expect him to.” However, perhaps the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hold hands as they arrive in the UK

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have taken their romance abroad. The Skims founder and her comedian beau were spotted walking hand in hand in London on Monday as they made their way to dinner at The River Cafe. The 41-year-old reality star stunned in a black Balenciaga ensemble, including black leggings and a cropped jacket. Meanwhile, the “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, wore bright blue plaid shirt, which he layered with a black hoodie and a gray T-shirt. The couple rocked matching platinum blond hair as they made their way to the celeb hotspot. Although it’s not known why the pair jetted across...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green pose for steamy maternity shoot

Sharna Burgess is 35 weeks pregnant — and celebrating the milestone with a loved-up maternity shoot with Brian Austin Green. “There will never be a day im not obsessed with this photo, the man in it and the life growing inside me,” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 36, captioned a steamy shot with the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 48, on Instagram Sunday. In the black-and-white photo, the dancer bared her bump in a sports bra and unbuttoned jeans. The expectant star leaned against Green while the actor kissed her forehead. The social media upload came nearly two weeks after Burgess shared behind-the-scenes...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

William, Kate’s son Prince Louis, 4, steals the show at Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II was supposed to be the star of her Platinum Jubilee — but all eyes were on her great-grandson. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 4-year-old son, Prince Louis, made an adorable arrival at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour parade, wearing his dad’s hand-me-down sailor outfit from the same event in 1985. The little one greeted the crowd from a carriage with brother Prince George, 8, and sister Princess Charlotte, 7, as well as mom Middleton, 40, and step-grandmother Camilla Parker Bowles. The mini royals waved at onlookers who joined them in celebrating the Queen’s historic 70 years of service. When Charlotte took...
WORLD
Page Six

‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast feels forced to pick ‘sides’ amid Tom and Katie’s divorce

“Vanderpump Rules” stars are feeling divided over Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce. “I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately,” Raquel Leviss told Page Six at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s sixth annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday. “It has [changed the dynamic], yeah. It seems that way, anyway – even though I’m friends with both of them.” When we asked Leviss, 27, whether she got that impression more from Schwartz, 39, or Maloney, 35, she replied, “Personally, I don’t get that vibe, but Scheana [Shay] does, so you should ask her.” Shay, 37, was...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

JoJo Siwa claps back at ‘SYTYCD’ critic amid Matthew Morrison’s exit

Hold the drama. JoJo Siwa epically clapped back at a troll on Twitter who attempted to criticize her for not having the proper skills to judge “So You Think You Can Dance.” “Dammit. I saw the headline ‘Judge Leaves #sytycd’ and got all excited. Yes! @itsjojosiwa was out! But, nope. It was Matthew Morrison,” the critic wrote, referencing the actor’s abrupt exit from the dance competition series. “Dammit! I thought he brought the broadway perspective to the show. Maybe not an expert on dance, but on showmanship. Still won’t watch.” Siwa, 19, retweeted the message on Tuesday, adding, “literally why tweet this?” The professional dancer...
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Hilaria Baldwin rushes son Eduardo to ER after ‘very bad’ allergic reaction

Hilaria Baldwin believes she “may have saved” her son’s life. The yoga instructor’s 1-year-old, Eduardo, was taken to a New York City hospital Wednesday after suffering a “very bad” allergic reaction. “I had to give him an epi pen,” Baldwin, 38, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the youngster attached to a monitor in the emergency room. “I’ve never had to administer it on my own…it was a scary experience. He is ok now and home, but I share with you to remind you that this is a lifesaving tool you may be able to keep around the house.” The mother of six wrote...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Julia Roberts’ brother, Eric, debunks feud rumors once and for all

Julia Roberts’ brother, Eric Roberts, is debunking those feud rumors once and for all. According to the “Dark Knight” actor, 66, stories that he and the “Pretty Woman” star, 54, had a falling out stemmed from one big misunderstanding that happened circa 1990. “Julia and I have always been fine,” Eric said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. “I think years and years ago, I was doing a press tour for some movie. I don’t even know what movie it was. And it was just when ‘Pretty Woman’ just got released.” Eric, a decorated movie star in...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Shanna Moakler sells Travis Barker engagement ring for $97K

Sold! Shanna Moakler successfully offloaded her engagement ring from Travis Barker for $96,500 after putting it up for auction last Friday. The 4.01-carat round-cut Cartier sparkler received 17 bids on the Worthy.com listing, which did not reveal the identity of the big spender. Ahead of the auction’s launch, Moakler told Us Weekly she was hoping to receive six figures for the rock. “I’m hoping it sells for $120,000. It was worth about $160,000,” the former pageant queen told the magazine. Although Moakler, 47, put the ring up for auction shortly after the Blink-182 drummer married Kourtney Kardashian in Italy, she maintained the decision to sell...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

112K+
Followers
13K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy