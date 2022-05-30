Monkeypox cases rise in Spain to 120 and in Portugal to 96

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of monkeypox cases rose in Spain over the weekend by 22 cases to 120, the Spanish health ministry said on Monday.

On Friday, health authorities said 98 positive cases of the virus had been confirmed in Spain.

There is usually a spike in figures after the weekend as data is not released on Saturday and Sunday.

In Portugal, health authorities said the tally of cases rose by 22 since Friday to 96 on Monday.