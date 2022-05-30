ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Monkeypox spread no reason to shun pride parades - WHO

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HieI9_0fuzimct00

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - An unusual spread of monkeypox does not mean people should shun LGBTQ+ pride parades this summer, a World Health Organization expert said on Monday, adding that it was important to show support.

The usually mild illness that can cause flu-like symptoms and skin lesions has disproportionately affected men who have sex with men. Health officials have stressed the disease can be transmitted to anyone who has close contact, such as skin to skin, with an infected person.

“It’s important that people who want to go out and celebrate gay pride, LGBTQ+ pride, to continue to go and plan to do so,” Andy Seale, strategies adviser at WHO’s department of sexually transmitted infections programmes, said at a WHO social media briefing.

“Most of these events - the official events - are outdoors, they’re family friendly. We don’t see any real reason to be concerned about the enhanced likelihood of transmission in those contexts.”

Events linked to many of the current cases took place in enclosed spaces such as nightclubs, he added.

Upcoming pride marches are scheduled for New York on June 26 or in Berlin on July 23, among other places.

Another WHO official said it was unlikely for the monkeypox outbreak outside Africa to lead to a pandemic, adding it remains unclear if infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease.

More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in May, mostly in Europe.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Pride Month 2022: LGBTQ Parades, Events and Activities This June

This June marks the 52nd celebration of Pride Month, a time when millions of people come together in support of the LGBTQ community by walking in parades and attending festivals. As with past years, you can also join the celebration virtually. President Joe Biden proclaimed June as LGBTQ Pride Month...
SOCIETY
Deadline

Queen Withdraws From Friday Platinum Jubilee Service After Suffering “Discomfort” During Thursday Celebrations

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II has withdrawn from attending the UK’s Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. The monarch has expressed her reluctance to stay away in a statement, which added that her son The Prince of Wales will be representing her the service, which will be televised on Friday as part of the second day of celebrations to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne. The decision for the Queen to stay at home comes after she experienced “discomfort” during Thursday’s first full day of celebrations....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Skin Lesions#Racism#World Health Organization#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Reuters

China's Tiananmen Square demonstrations and crackdown

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Saturday marks the 33rd anniversary of China's bloody crackdown of pro-democracy demonstrations in and around central Beijing's Tiananmen Square, when Chinese troops opened fire on their own people. The event remains a taboo topic of discussion in mainland China and will not be officially commemorated...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Australia hails Queen Elizabeth as republican question returns

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Australia's new prime minister joined more than 50 Commonwealth leaders in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth amid celebrations of her 70 years on the throne but added that the relationship had matured, fuelling debate about becoming a republic. Anthony Albanese, whose centre-left Labor party ended...
REPUBLICAN PARTY
Phys.org

Physical abuse less likely when spanking is eliminated

When parents in countries worldwide use spanking as a behavior deterrent, their children are more likely to become a victim of physical abuse, say University of Michigan researchers. A new U-M study analyzed the connection between spanking and physical abuse in 56 low- and middle-income countries, as well as examined...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NME

Venna: London saxophonist whose smooth soundscapes are reshaping UK rap

The success of longtime collaborator Knucks‘ recent Top Three album ‘Alpha Place’ has shifted Venna into the limelight, but the London saxophonist and producer has already spent years quietly shaping big releases in afrobeats, jazz, and rap. He laid down the stirring sax sounds on ‘Alarm Clock’,...
MUSIC
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy