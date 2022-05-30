How close is Black Fire to Hillsboro, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Silver City? See updates

Related
cbs4local.com
Large fire reported in Dona Ana County
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire crews responded to a large fire in Dona Ana County Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported before 12 p.m. According to Las Cruces Fire Department, it is at Peachtree Hills and Sunny Acres outside city limits near Interstate 70. Doña Ana County...
Black Fire growth slows as containment reaches 25%
GILA NATIONAL FOREST – A quarter of the perimeter of the Black Fire is now contained though the fire itself continues to grow. The human-caused wildfire has been burning in the Gila National Forest since May 13 and has now charred 254,840 acres. Growth appears to have slowed some since last week when...
One dead in fatal Elephant Butte crash
ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:20 a.m. Sunday. The crash was at the intersection of Warm Spring Blvd. and State Road 181 in Elephant Butte. Police say their initial investigation shows a 2019 Volkswagen was going west on Warm Springs and for unknown reasons the […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
North Las Cruces Park access control project
A notice to proceed has been issued to a contractor to begin an access control project at North Las Cruces Park, 1001 Valley View. The project will include installation of vehicle barriers at the western and northern perimeter of the park, improved pedestrian access from Valley View, and the relocation of vehicle barriers at the southeastern corner of the park property.
KVIA
Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley reportedly ordered to return 5 dogs to suspected animal abuser
LAS CRUCES, NM - – ASCMV has reportedly been ordered to return 5 fostered dogs to their owner, who is accused of animal abuse. The agency reportedly needs to have the dogs returned to their owner by 3:50 pm on June 1. According to a complaint sent to ABC7,...
Deming and Luna County community calendar for Wednesday, June 1, 2022
The Columbus Club will host Thursday Night Bingo games at 6 p.m. on June 2, at 1400 S. Ruby St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Payouts are between $150 to $300 per game. There is a concession stand on site and no outside food or drink is allowed. Church barbecue.
losalamosreporter.com
Geometric Glyphs Spotted At Three Rivers Petroglyph Site
The Three Rivers Petroglyph Site located 17 miles north of Tularosa and 17 miles south of Carrizozo is home to some 21,000 glyphs of birds, humans, animals, fish, insects and plants as well as some geometric designs like the one above. The petroglyphs date back to 900-1400. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
cbs4local.com
Fire at vacant hotel in Alamogordo may have been intentionally set, investigators say
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Alamogordo Fire Investigations Unit is looking into what caused a large fire at a vacant hotel in Alamogordo on Sunday. The fire has been classified as Incendiary in nature, meaning it may have been intentionally set, according to the Alamogordo Fire Department. Multiple fire...
City of Deming officials hold meeting to address reports of poor behavior at youth games
DEMING – The City of Deming has has received reports of extremely poor behavior exhibited by individuals at the Deming Little League and Deming T-Ball Association games. Due to the reports, city officials and the Deming Police Department will have a presence at the fields throughout the season, encouraging good sportsmanship and conduct.
Gila's Black Fire likely to surpass 200,000 acres over Memorial Day weekend
GILA NATIONAL FOREST - The Black Fire gained nearly another 12,000 acres within 24 hours, setting up the wildfire to surpass 200,000 acres over Memorial Day weekend. As of the morning of May 27, the Black Fire is burning 191,459 acres of Gila National Forest land with only 13% of the perimeter contained....
KFOX 14
Honduran woman held against her will for more than a month in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14) — A Honduran woman who was held against her will for more than a month inside a mobile home in Anthony, New Mexico was rescued Wednesday. The woman's sister who is in Maryland could be credited for part of the rescue. Sheriff, Kim Stewart, confirmed deputies...
krwg.org
Officials: Gila National Forest Remains Under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions
SILVER CITY, NM – May 27, 2022— Before heading to the Gila National Forest over. the Memorial Day weekend, support firefighters and protect your community by always. It’s important to Know Before You Go while planning your adventure. Always check for fire restrictions and closures in the area you plan to visit before you leave.
Pick-Your-Own Cherry Orchards Just a Short Summer Drive From El Paso
With people raring to hit the road this summer, outdoors-focused trips are at the top of many lists this year. Feel the need to get out of town and enjoy a fun day trip with the family? Consider a road trip to Southern New Mexico for a fruitful day of cherry-picking.
Delay explained in former Grant County DA’s DWI case
SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are explaining why it took so long to refile DWI charges against a former district attorney. “I was observing your driving, Francesca, when we were coming over here. You swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic, almost hitting a vehicle right now,” said a deputy in lapel video of the […]
Luna County reports 32 new COVID cases; New Mexico cases surge 41.6%
New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 41.6% as 4,531 cases were reported. The previous week had 3,199 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. New Mexico ranked 24th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
krwg.org
Silver City Report: Black Fire News and County Manager Fired
This week: News on the black fire burning in the Gila National Forest, the Grant County manager is fired, and we get a preview of this weekend's Silver City Blue's Festival. Nick Seibel with the Silver City Daily Press has more on top stories they are following.
White Sands Balloon & Music Festival Sets Dates for 2022 Return
Are you up for a fall adventure of hot air balloons over the glistening dunes of White Sands National Monument?. Good, because after a two-year pandemic pause the White Sands Balloon and Music Festival is making a fall comeback, and it's not too early to start planning for this bucket list event just a short drive from El Paso.
The New Mexico Wine Festival Hits Albuquerque & Las Cruces!
The New Mexico Wine Festival will be running from 12-6 pm on Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30. This is a welcome occurrence for those of us who have been isolated for an extended period of time due to the pandemic, and everyone is excited to host this wonderful festival!
selfposts.com
Women’s Medical Weight Loss Benefits of Flexibility Clinic In Las Cruces
Most people take part in aerobic activity to ameliorate their cardiovascular endurance and burn fat. Fit Medical Weight Lass Clinic in New Mexico help. Most people take part in aerobic activity to ameliorate their cardiovascular endurance and burn fat. Fit Medical Weight Lass Clinic in New Mexico help reduce weight and make strength. Those are the two most important elements of a fitness program, right?
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Blues Fest’s return sees ‘overwhelming’ turnout
The 27th annual Silver City Blues Festival was held live and in person in Gough Park over the weekend after two years of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although festivities in the park were limited to Saturday this year, the festival officially kicked off Friday evening at Q’s Southern Bistro with a performance by Joe Neri and the Blues Dawg. Friday night ended at Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery with a performance by Miller and the Other Sinners.
