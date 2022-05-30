WI: ARMY RESERVE SENDOFF TO THE MIDDLE EAST

Related
Canada accuses Chinese air force of nearly causing collisions
Canada’s military has accused Chinese air force pilots of unprofessional and risky behaviour during recent encounters with Canadian planes in international airspace. The Canadian aircraft were deployed in Japan as part of a multinational effort to enforce UN sanctions against North Korea, which has faced international penalties over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles programme.
Turkey rebrands as Türkiye, because other name is for the birds
Turkey’s government has sent a letter to the United Nations formally requesting that it be referred to as Türkiye, the state-run news agency has reported. The move is seen as part of a push by Ankara to rebrand the country and dissociate it from the bird of the same name and negative connotations associated with it.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0