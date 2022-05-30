Marion County's COVID-19 cases up 25.7%; Oregon cases holding steady

Oregon reported 11,082 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, up from 10,891 cases of the virus that leads to COVID-19 from the week before.

Oregon ranked 14th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.3% from the week before, with 702,236 cases reported. With 1.27% of the country's population, Oregon had 1.58% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 32 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Marion County reported 762 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 606 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic, the county has reported 72,112 cases and 724 deaths.

Polk County reported 237 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 191 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, Polk County has reported 16,206 cases and 134 deaths.

Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Multnomah County with 354 cases per 100,000 per week; Deschutes County with 338; and Washington County with 315. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the newest cases overall were Multnomah County, with 2,880 cases; Washington County, with 1,898 cases; and Clackamas County, with 1,191. Weekly case counts rose in 22 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Marion, Jackson and Multnomah counties.

Oregon ranked 20th among states in the share of people receiving at least one shot, with 77.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Oregon reported administering another 55,427 vaccine doses, including 4,397 first doses. In the previous week, 51,937 vaccine doses were administered, including 3,979 first doses. In all, Oregon reported it has administered 7,803,785 total doses.

Across Oregon, cases fell in nine counties, with the best declines in Deschutes County, with 668 cases from 779 a week earlier; in Washington County, with 1,898 cases from 1,995; and in Clackamas County, with 1,191 cases from 1,221.

In Oregon, 25 people were reported to have died of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday, down one from the week before.

A total of 760,803 people in Oregon have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,611 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 83,984,644 people have tested positive and 1,004,733 people have died.

Oregon's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 29.

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 863

The week before that: 804

Four weeks ago: 656

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 55,952

The week before that: 52,036

Four weeks ago: 41,964

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

