The RTM currently has a vacancy in District 4 (Byram). The district is looking to fill this seat for the remainder of the term (June 2022-December 2023) at its June 8 meeting. The RTM is the Town of Greenwich’s legislative body. They examine and approve the budget, nominations to Town boards, improvements to Town properties, labor contracts and other significant Town undertakings. If you want to have a say in how Greenwich grows, join the RTM.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO