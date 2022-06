June 2 (UPI) -- Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers minority owner Alan Smolinisky are attempting to purchase the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers. ESPN, The Oregonian and the New York Times reported Thursday that Knight and Smolinisky delivered a written offer worth more than $2 billion to acquire the Trail Blazers and plan to remain aggressive in their pursuit of buying the franchise.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO