Aurora Police Says No Evidence Shots Were Fired At Aurora Spring Carnival After 911 Reports

AURORA (CBS4) — After receiving reports, Aurora Police Department told CBS4 investigators found no evidence shots were fired in the area of Town Center at Aurora’s spring carnival event Saturday night.

Several people called 911 around 10 p.m. the night of the event, reporting they heard gunfire at a carnival in the mall’s parking lot.

We spoke to carnival staff who heard the commotion of people screaming but not anything that sounded like gunfire.

“We had some of the best security here last night. They’re doubled up today so we can come back and have fun,” said Johnny Atchison, a carnival employee. “We’re here in the name of fun, not in the name of a gun.”

Aurora police said they understood this was a scary situation, and they will continue to have off-duty officers at events like the carnival.