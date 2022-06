The Legislature adjourned its regular session sine die on Friday, May 27, as we are constitutionally required to do. We are, however, still convened in special session. We called this session so we could maintain oversight of the spending of the state's $1.8 billion portion of American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) funds. The Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding will continue to meet over the interim, and when they have firm recommendations in place, we will come back into special session to act on any legislation to expend these funds.

2 DAYS AGO