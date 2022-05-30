GALLERY: Kenyon honors, remembers the fallen

The American flags that decorated the graves of deceased veterans at Kenyon Cemetery flapped in the wind, and filled the air in a chorus as community members gathered around the south end of the cemetery.

Memorial Day Chairperson Paul Senjem assured attendees of the annual program that they were in the right place.

“Thank you for taking the time out of your day to attend this program,” Senjem said to the dozens of those gathered. “It’s nice to see this many people here. You are in the right place today.”

Senjem’s welcome was accompanied by the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance with the audience, and the playing of “Spirit of America,” by the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Band, directed by Claire Larson.

Following Chaplain Gwen Buckingham’s invocation, Mayor of Kenyon Doug Henke welcomed all and thanked everyone for their support.

“All gave some, but some gave all,” Henke echoed.

Senjem introduced Todd Greseth, Goodhue County Commissioner representing district three, who was the selected speaker for the morning. Greseth reminded those in attendance to remember the freedoms Americans have, no matter how big or small.

“I give my admiration to all who served,” Greseth said. “The military is everything to us. On my way here from Wanamingo, I could take Highway 60, 12, or 30 because I’m free. I went to church last week…and work where I want to because soldiers gave us that freedom. So many times its taken for granted.”

Greseth encouraged all to remember their freedoms every day, not just on Memorial Day, and asked attendees to look at their accomplishments and all they’ve done with their freedoms.

“Are you proud of all you’ve done?” Greseth asked. “Because I’m sure proud of what they’ve done for us.”

While he did not serve himself, Greseth shared a story of his great uncle Clarence Morken, who died in a place crash in the South Pacific.

“The American solider has done so much for us, I can’t say thank you enough,” Greseth said. “Clarence gave his life for Americans, and went around the world for us, and gave us everything.”

Kenyon’s service organizations then conducted a graveside service for veterans of all wars, and Buckingham provided a benediction. Members of the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Choir performed the “Star Spangled Banner” while the colors were restored by special detail. The Kenyon Veterans Firing Squad presented the 21-gun salute, and K-W senior Arin Kyllo played taps.

Kyllo was later honored with a certificate of appreciation from her grandfather, Mike “Mac” McDonald on behalf of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard for her “generous” contribution and support through the playing of taps for the last several years. McDonald said he was proud upon hearing Kyllo would be learning how to play the trumpet, and hoped she would play taps some day.

McDonald also showed gratitude and appreciation to K-W Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher for helping provide musical selections at programs like Memorial Day, Veterans Day and 9/11.

“She’s done an outstanding job,” McDonald said of outgoing Schumacher.

A parade led members of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard, VFW, American Legion and VFW Auxiliary through Kenyon’s Main Street prior to the program. Participants also included Buckingham, Henke, Greseth, members of the Kenyon Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department, the Kenyon-Wanamingo Marching Band and Fred Pithey.

Pithey was selected as the honorary marshal for the Memorial Day services this year. He served in Korea for part of 1951, and returned to the United States in the fall of 1952. Pithey spent the rest of his enlistment with the 787th AC&W Squadron of Chandler, Minnesota. He attained the rank of Staff Sargent and was honorably discharged in December of 1954.