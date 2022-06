COVID-19 has brought many challenges that we were not prepared for. Given the crisis, prolific burnout, being shut down again and again, and the conflict between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, these changes became too much for many people. Some employees retired or decided to change industries completely, and some decided they needed to fully focus their attention on caring for their families and homeschooling their children. This is what is being called the Great Resignation.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO