West Virginia University wrestling coach Tim Flynn has announced the signing of Brayden Ivy and Brian Finnerty to National Letters of Intent for the upcoming 2022-23 season. “These are great late additions as they are both good fits to the culture that we are building in Morgantown,” Flynn said. “They’re good students, really good athletes and hard workers, so I think they will represent WVU well.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO