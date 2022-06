Oregon City resident: Clackamas County should be treated the same as residents of Portland, Salem and Eugene. ODOT is unwavering in its commitment to toll Oregon roads. In my previous articles, I've shared that ODOT wants the extra revenue, and they unashamedly acknowledge that a large portion of the collected tolls will be used to pay for administrative costs, third-party collection, mass transit systems, and pedestrian and bicycle paths.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO