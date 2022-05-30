ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Carvana can sell again in Illinois, under strict guidelines

By WICS/WRSP Staff
newschannel20.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Carvana can once again sell vehicles in Illinois, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Earlier this month, the Illinois Secretary of State Police issued a temporary suspension order,...

newschannel20.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

New Illinois law addresses catalytic converter thefts

A new state law aims to curb catalytic converter thefts in Illinois. The measure was sponsored by State Representative La Shawn Ford of Chicago, who explained on the House floor how it works. Your browser does not support the audio element. The law also prohibits metal dealers from paying cash...
CBS Chicago

Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
thecentersquare.com

Homeowners insurance increased in Illinois more so than other states

(The Center Square) – With inflation driving up the cost of just about everything, now Illinois homeowners are dealing with rising insurance rates. According to QuoteWizard, the average insurance premium nationwide went up 2%, but the increase was larger in the Land of Lincoln. “When we look at Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
westsuburbanjournal.com

Illinois lost more than 104,000 residents in 12 months

Cities and towns in Illinois lost more than 104,000 people in the 12 months up to July 1, 2021, according to new U.S. Census data released Thursday. Nearly half of Illinois’ losses were from Chicago. The updated report also shows Illinois’ nearly 1,300 cities and towns combined lost 104,375...
WAND TV

Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act repealed

(WAND) - The Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act has now been repealed. A new measure taking affect Wednesday, HB-370, the Youth and Health Safety Act, ends the PNA law that required a minor seeking abortion care to notify a designated family member. The bill which repeals the Parental Notice...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
VANDALIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wics#Vehicles#State Police
newschannel20.com

Dispatchers now classified as first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Starting next year, 911 dispatchers will be classified as first responders. Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, signed Senate Bill 3127 into law last week to make the new classification. Classifying emergency medical dispatchers as first responders will allow them to have access to many of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

LIST: Richest billionaires in Illinois

(KFVS) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois schools could start teaching safe firearm storage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Schools across Illinois could start teaching students about safe firearm storage. House Bill 5193 was recently signed into law and goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The bill adds safe gun storage to the list of safety education instruction taught in Illinois schools. Some...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WAND TV

New law allows Illinois schools to teach firearm storage safety

(WAND) - School boards across the state of Illinois will have the option to include safe firearm storage in their safety education curriculum under a newly signed law. The law was sponsored by State Senator Karina Villa (D-West Chicago). “Guns are the leading cause of death of children in Illinois,”...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Minors seeking abortions no longer need to notify parents

ILLLINOIS (KHQA) — Girls under 18 in Illinois who seek an abortion will no longer have to tell their parents. A bill Gov. JB Pritzker signed in December of 2021 that repealed the Parental Notification of Abortion Act went into effect on Wednesday. The change means doctors are no...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Governor signs nursing home rate reform measure

CHICAGO (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed equity-driven nursing home rate reform legislation, which has the goal of improving care for Illinois nursing home residents, into law. A press release from the governor's office said reform principles include higher funding tied to staffing levels, a new pay scale for...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Man arrested in central Illinois for 2017 Missouri murder

DECATUR, Ill. (KRCG) — Moberly Police arrested a man for a 2017 murder. Moberly police, along with Decatur, IL, Police Department, the Macon County, IL, Sheriff's Department, and the U.S. Marshall Service took John Fitzgerald Tucker into custody. Tucker was arrested for the murder of Christopher S. James on...
DECATUR, IL
advantagenews.com

Gas prices hit $5 average in Illinois

Motorists across Illinois and the rest of the country are grappling with gasoline prices that are reaching new records almost daily, and it appears there is no end in sight. Illinoisans on average are paying $5 a gallon for gasoline, according to AAA. Prices peaked right at $5, dropped a couple cents Tuesday morning, before rising again to $5.001 in the afternoon.
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Man identified after industrial accident at Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry

UPDATE 3:58 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man involved in an industrial accident at the Caterpillar Foundry in Mapleton. Steven Dierkes, 39, of West McClure Avenue in Peoria, was apparently working near a crucible when he accidentally fell in, according to Harwood. He died instantly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy