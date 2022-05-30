Carvana can sell again in Illinois, under strict guidelines
By WICS/WRSP Staff
newschannel20.com
3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Carvana can once again sell vehicles in Illinois, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Earlier this month, the Illinois Secretary of State Police issued a temporary suspension order,...
A new state law aims to curb catalytic converter thefts in Illinois. The measure was sponsored by State Representative La Shawn Ford of Chicago, who explained on the House floor how it works. Your browser does not support the audio element. The law also prohibits metal dealers from paying cash...
The mass shooting that drove a national news cycle in the past week was the one at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where 19 students and two teachers died at the hands of an 18-year-old gunman. But that wasn't the only mass shooting. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
(The Center Square) – With inflation driving up the cost of just about everything, now Illinois homeowners are dealing with rising insurance rates. According to QuoteWizard, the average insurance premium nationwide went up 2%, but the increase was larger in the Land of Lincoln. “When we look at Illinois,...
Cities and towns in Illinois lost more than 104,000 people in the 12 months up to July 1, 2021, according to new U.S. Census data released Thursday. Nearly half of Illinois’ losses were from Chicago. The updated report also shows Illinois’ nearly 1,300 cities and towns combined lost 104,375...
(WAND) - The Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act has now been repealed. A new measure taking affect Wednesday, HB-370, the Youth and Health Safety Act, ends the PNA law that required a minor seeking abortion care to notify a designated family member. The bill which repeals the Parental Notice...
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made a big deal out of “finding” 250,000 hidden Illinoisans during the past decade, claiming the state population was over 13 million in the 2020 Census head count. “I look forward to celebrating this development with all Illinoisans, including those who routinely badmouth our...
When it comes to goods and services across America, prices for just about everything is at an all-time high. I remember in the late 2000s when gas prices were seemingly through the roof. People everywhere were outraged. It took some time but the price of fuel eventually calmed down. It...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Starting next year, 911 dispatchers will be classified as first responders. Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, signed Senate Bill 3127 into law last week to make the new classification. Classifying emergency medical dispatchers as first responders will allow them to have access to many of the...
(KFVS) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Schools across Illinois could start teaching students about safe firearm storage. House Bill 5193 was recently signed into law and goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The bill adds safe gun storage to the list of safety education instruction taught in Illinois schools. Some...
This one HAS TO have these Illinois cops...pissed. ChicagoTrib. Fabian Ochoa, Jose Miguel Espinoza, and Rafael Martinez were being watched...Law enforcement had a good beat of these guys and were waiting on the right moment to swoop in and bust them, they did. 2,300 pounds of marijuana worth about $6...
(WAND) - School boards across the state of Illinois will have the option to include safe firearm storage in their safety education curriculum under a newly signed law. The law was sponsored by State Senator Karina Villa (D-West Chicago). “Guns are the leading cause of death of children in Illinois,”...
The complaint alleges Cheryl Hampton, now 67, and her son, Chad Hampton, now 45, lynched an effigy of their Black neighbor to intimidate him in 2020. One of two people accused of intimidating a Black neighbor in northwest Illinois now lives in Knox County. The two are charged in Illinois...
ILLLINOIS (KHQA) — Girls under 18 in Illinois who seek an abortion will no longer have to tell their parents. A bill Gov. JB Pritzker signed in December of 2021 that repealed the Parental Notification of Abortion Act went into effect on Wednesday. The change means doctors are no...
CHICAGO (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed equity-driven nursing home rate reform legislation, which has the goal of improving care for Illinois nursing home residents, into law. A press release from the governor's office said reform principles include higher funding tied to staffing levels, a new pay scale for...
DECATUR, Ill. (KRCG) — Moberly Police arrested a man for a 2017 murder. Moberly police, along with Decatur, IL, Police Department, the Macon County, IL, Sheriff's Department, and the U.S. Marshall Service took John Fitzgerald Tucker into custody. Tucker was arrested for the murder of Christopher S. James on...
Motorists across Illinois and the rest of the country are grappling with gasoline prices that are reaching new records almost daily, and it appears there is no end in sight. Illinoisans on average are paying $5 a gallon for gasoline, according to AAA. Prices peaked right at $5, dropped a couple cents Tuesday morning, before rising again to $5.001 in the afternoon.
UPDATE 3:58 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man involved in an industrial accident at the Caterpillar Foundry in Mapleton. Steven Dierkes, 39, of West McClure Avenue in Peoria, was apparently working near a crucible when he accidentally fell in, according to Harwood. He died instantly.
