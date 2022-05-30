ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gogglebox's Chris Ashby-Steed quits fame as he moves to rural Wales with husband Tony... after being 'bullied off reality show by his ex Stephen Webb'

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Gogglebox's Chris Ashby-Steed has quit fame for a much quieter life in rural Wales with his new husband Tony - following claims he was bullied off the programme by his ex-boyfriend and co-star Stephen Webb.

It comes after Tony blasted production staff on the Channel 4 series in September, where he alleged in a string of tweets that Stephen's behaviour was perpetuated by behind-the-scenes bosses.

Having enjoyed a run on the reality show between 2013 and 2018, he was swiftly replaced by Stephen's now-husband Daniel Lustig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24F8js_0fuzZn7300
Moving on: Gogglebox's Chris Ashby-Steed (left) has quit fame for a quieter life in rural Wales with his husband Tony (right)... after being 'bullied off the reality show by his ex Stephen Webb'

Now a resident of Adpar, which is in Newcastle Emlyn, the TV personality has been keeping his fans abreast with renovations to the couple's gorgeous property.

It was back in January when he made the announcement on Instagram, along with a slew of exterior snaps of the detached double-fronted house.

He wrote of the imposing property: 'Introducing you to our new home, finally exchanged contracts on our beautiful Victorian home in south-west Wales, it was love at first sight! Xx.'

Most recently, Chris shared a sunny snap from his garden workshop where he had been busy crafting decorations for their abode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hx1sh_0fuzZn7300
Happier times: It comes after Tony blasted the series in September, where he alleged that Stephen's (left) behaviour was perpetuated by bosses (pictured with Chris in the 2010s)

He penned in his caption: 'Spending a little bit of time in my workshop making things on this beautiful sunny day and this is my view, just love living here in wales x.'

Representatives for Gogglebox and Stephen have been contacted for comment by MailOnline.

In September, Tony blasted production staff on the Channel 4 series in a string of tweets which tagged Paige Deville, 24, following her then-recent claims of having an unpleasant experience as a contributor as well.

'Our hearts go out to you @Paige_deville. The studio stood by and watched Stephen bully my husband Chris off the show and did nothing to stop him,' he began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRl4A_0fuzZn7300
Busy bee: Now a resident of Adpar, which is in Newcastle Emlyn, the TV personality has been keeping his fans abreast with renovations to the couple's gorgeous property

'The helped him get his mum on the show behind Chris's back without even telling him and then a couple of weeks before filming, Stephen through [sic] one of his usual diva strops and refused to film with Chris, and would only film with his mum.

'They did NOTHING! Chris was devastated then they didn’t contact him once after he was forced off, and I was left to deal with Chris’s shattered mental health.

'Even a year later when the story partly came out, the Daily Mirror and the BBC were too scared to allow the whole truth to come out for fear of being sued.

'The studio imposed a kind of gagging order on him to stop the story coming out. Awful people the lot of them. You’re better off away from it, hun xxx,' he concluded.

An original couch potato since its 2013 debut, Chris was removed from the show and replaced with Stephen's mum in 2018, a move he admitted left him suicidal. He married Tony a year before the event took place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCRYn_0fuzZn7300
Imposing: It was back in January when he made the announcement on Instagram, along with a slew of exterior snaps of the detached double-fronted house

He told the Mirror back in 2019: 'There have been times where I’ve felt so low that I think, "How can I kill myself?"'

Before recently admitting she left the show amid a bitter feud with her mum Sally, Paige posted on Twitter that she could not continue 'due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions & zero aftercare support'.

A Gogglebox representative told MailOnline at the time: 'The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series.'

Paige's allegations of 'long hours' and 'restrictiveness' come after Gogglebox production staff alleged they were 'screamed at for 12 hours a day' earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8tJB_0fuzZn7300
Stunning: Most recently, Chris shared a sunny snap from his garden workshop where he had been busy crafting decorations for their abode

Staff claimed they suffered 'inhumane' working conditions on the Channel 4 show, and allegedly suggested they were told not to disrupt filming by going into Covid self-isolation.

Studio Lambert, the company which produces the popular programme, came under fire after it received complaints from several members of staff, The Guardian reported at the time.

While the show was used as part of Channel 4's #StayAtHome campaign, staff were reported to have claimed they were told to avoid having to self-isolate.

There were also claims that off-screen staff were allegedly forced to go without breaks and work excessive hours to ensure the hit show was ready.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0sIx_0fuzZn7300
Shocking: The husband (right) of ex-Gogglebox star Chris (left) blasted the show's bosses in a string of September tweets, following Page Deville's claims of 'zero aftercare'

One ex-employee apparently said it was the worst job they ever had, insisting the way staff were treated was at times 'inhumane'.

As concerns began to emerge, the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (Bectu) - which supports staff and freelancers working in the media and entertainment industry - were said to have been contacted.

Specifically, the union is working towards making working conditions better for those working in reality TV.

It launched its #UnseenOnScreen campaign through its Unscripted Branch, which aims to raise awareness of bullying and harassment in the TV sector.

Several complaints have reportedly been submitted to the Bectu about Studio Lambert and the union said it was attempting to arrange a meeting with the production company.

A Studio Lambert spokesperson said: 'Studio Lambert takes the welfare of its teams extremely seriously across all its productions, and has a number of measures in place to encourage people to come forward with any concerns they may have, as well as support systems for a range of issues.'

Channel 4 are said to have set up a whistleblower service for staff, a move reportedly welcomed by Gogglebox employees.

If you have been affected by this story, call The Samaritans at any time, from any phone for FREE, on 116 123.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pej5a_0fuzZn7300
Gone: Paige (left) and her mum Sally (had) had been a regular member of the show since her debut in 2019

