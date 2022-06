The Gibraltar Vikings and the Sevastopol Pioneers will have a berth in Thursday's regional final on the line Tuesday afternoon when the two sides meet in Fish Creek. The Vikings earned the number one seed in the region despite a 7-12 record this season. They did, however, beat Sevastopol earlier this season 17-9 on May 10th. Nate Greene played the role of a stopper in the game, pitching 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball. Brady Kita had four RBI and Ryan Jorgenson had five RBI in the win. The Vikings concluded their season last Tuesday when they beat Sturgeon Bay 2-0 where Greene pitched seven innings of shutout ball while Will Friedenfels clubbed an RBI.

2 DAYS AGO