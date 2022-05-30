ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers wide receiver arrested Monday morning

By Sean Keeley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some unwelcome news on Monday morning when it was reported that receiver Travis Jonsen had been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. The Athletics’ Greg Auman confirmed the details. The 25-year-old was arrested by Tampa Police at 3:18 a.m....

Comments / 25

Butch Wenk
3d ago

the NFL this country's largest crime family run by mob boss Rodger Goodell.. how is it the NFL crime family is not charged under Rico ???

Reply(1)
5
Proudful Patriot
3d ago

He needs to be fired immediately! Playing a game, with a ball is a privledge and I say one screw up and you are out of there! I'd rather see mediocre guys that are straight and narrow that follow the rules and are role models! Not the thugs that have tattoos, long nappy hair, weed smokers, and the list goes on!

Reply(5)
3
