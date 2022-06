WISE — The VA-KY District Fair kicks off year 109 with music, mullets, horses, Jeeps, the midway and events for all ages June 14-18. “After the pandemic, we’re sure glad to be able to get back to where we’ve been,” said Fair Committee Chair Lawton Mullins. “Our final night concert with Folk Soul Revival is going to be great, and we’ll have some new features like the gaming competition and Jeepalooza. We’re also expanding on Kids Day and Seniors Day this year.”

