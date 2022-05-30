Illinois Honoring Fallen Members Of Armed Forces

Local businesses in Wilmington chip in to replace flags that line a bridge over the Kankakee River. The Moose Riders have a tradition of lining the bridge with 26 flags in honor of Memoria Day and other patriotic holidays over the year. This past Memorial Day, flags were snapped in half and dumped into the river. Wilmington alderman and Alpha Media sales rep, Tom Smith got a hold of several businesses and raised enough money to replace the flags. Owen Ault From Moose Riders was heartbroken over the weekend when he found out about the vandalism.

WILMINGTON, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO