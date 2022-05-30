ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Honoring Fallen Members Of Armed Forces

star967.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois is honoring all those who have died while serving in the United States...

www.star967.net

Comments / 0

Related
star967.net

Morris Gets $2-Million After Governor Pritzker Announces Over $50 Million in Grants for Essential Infrastructure Projects

34 communities across Illinois receiving grants for critical road repairs, bridge replacements, sewer upgrades, and more. The City of Morris is getting $2,000,000 for the Industrial Park roadway construction. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced $50.7 million in new infrastructure grants awarded to 34 communities, counties, and localities across Illinois for critical infrastructure projects including bridge replacement, water treatment upgrades, road construction projects and more. State funds will be met with $72.1 million in matching commitments for capital projects, which brings the total investment to nearly $123 million.
MORRIS, IL
star967.net

American Flags Destroyed In Wilmington & Joliet

Two incidents on Memorial Day involving the destruction of American flags. In Wilmington, an annual tradition of flags lining the bridge over the Kankakee River saw the flag poles snapped in half and thrown into the river. More than 40 flags are placed there. Meanwhile, a private home in Joliet suffered a similar fate. A homeowner in the area of Campbell and Larkin lined their property with 12 flags of which someone broke or stole the flags.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Wilmington Comes Together To Right A Wrong

Local businesses in Wilmington chip in to replace flags that line a bridge over the Kankakee River. The Moose Riders have a tradition of lining the bridge with 26 flags in honor of Memoria Day and other patriotic holidays over the year. This past Memorial Day, flags were snapped in half and dumped into the river. Wilmington alderman and Alpha Media sales rep, Tom Smith got a hold of several businesses and raised enough money to replace the flags. Owen Ault From Moose Riders was heartbroken over the weekend when he found out about the vandalism.
WILMINGTON, IL
star967.net

New Illinois Bills Aims To Curb Catalytic Converter Theft

A new state law is designed to address catalytic converter thefts in Illinois. The legislation requires recyclable metal dealers to keep a record of catalytic converters they purchase and to make a copy of the seller’s driver’s license or ID. This type of theft has spiked in recent years. A State Farm report last year ranked Illinois in the top five for stolen catalytic converter claims.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy