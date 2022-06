The question is being asked from Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge to Hardy Street in Hattiesburg:. Can the LSU Tigers go on the road and win an NCAA regional?. History says yes. The Tigers have done it before. In LSU’s long and glittering baseball history, the Tigers have only had to go on the road for seven previous NCAA regional appearances (not talking super regionals just yet) as compared to a whopping 26 regionals at home under the current and previous formats since 1986.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO