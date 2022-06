Click here to read the full article. “Teen Wolf” actress Arden Cho has opened up about the AAPI pay disparity she experienced on the project. Cho, who played supernatural teen Kira Yukimura in the original series, said she was offered far less than her counterparts’ salary to return for the upcoming Paramount+ revival film. A new interview in The Cut brought up a Deadline report from February 2022 alleging that Cho turned down the film after being “offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts.” “I think I was actually offered even less,” Cho clarified of the staggering wage gap between...

