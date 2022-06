The quick reaction of an Aquadale Elementary School teacher enjoying the Memorial Day holiday on the lake with her family saved the life of a stranger. Leah Swink, a fourth-grade teacher, was dropping some friends off at a dock at the Old Whitney Boat Landing Monday, as her family, after spending the day on the water, was getting ready to do some catfishing, when a Ranger bass boat hit a stationary dock which had another boat tied to it. The solo male operator of the boat, going at a high rate of speed, was ejected from his boat as he ramped up the dock and hit the stationary boat, a wildlife officer said.

NORWOOD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO