ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Man who won $10(m) lottery prize sentenced to life in prison

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

The News & Observer reports that Michael Todd Hill, 54, of Leland, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced Friday in the killing of 23-year-old Keonna Graham of Navassa. Graham was reported missing on July 20, 2020. She was later found dead in a hotel with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

In a news release from the 15th Prosecutorial District of North Carolina, prosecutors said surveillance footage from the hotel showed Hill was the only person in the room with Graham. They said Hill later confessed to shooting Graham after she had been texting with other men while at the hotel.

Hill won $10 million from a scratch-off ticket in August 2017, WECT-TV reported.

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man accused of stabbing estranged wife, throwing her over balcony, appears in court

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man charged with attempted murder after allegedly breaking into his estranged wife’s home and stabbing her pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday. Matthew Stallings, 31, also pleaded to burglary, assault with a deadly weapon in front of a minor. It happened January 2021,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Bolivia, NC
City
Navassa, NC
Navassa, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Leland, NC
Leland, NC
Crime & Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two people injured after car crashes into front of Wilmington nail salon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NC Nails on Oleander Drive had been open for around an hour Tuesday morning when a car came crashing through the front door. The owner and a customer were injured in the incident and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

925K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy