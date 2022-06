The State Bureau of Investigation is handling a case about an officer involved shooting in Locust. At 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, a Locust Police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle, according to a press release. The vehicle was stopped at 8:44 p.m. in the vicinity of Meadowcreek Village Drive and Whispering Hills Drive. At that location during the traffic stop there was an officer involved shooting. Emergency aid was rendered to the driver and he was transported by helicopter to CMC Main. Per Locust policy involving the use of deadly force, the State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to conduct the investigation into the use of force.

LOCUST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO