Minnesota State

Wind Advisory issued May 30 at 12:21PM CDT until May 30 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS

 3 days ago

..WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... *...

willmarradio.com

Flood Warning issued June 02 at 11:30AM CDT until further notice by NWS

..The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .Both of our gauges in flood stage have leveled off after the.
NWS confirms tornado strikes in Minnesota

(Forada, MN) -- Cleanup continues in the west central Minnesota town of Forada following Monday’s tornado. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the National Weather Service toured the damage Tuesday. The survey team confirmed it was an E-F-2 rated tornado with wind gusts of 120 miles per hour that also produced multiple vortexes and carved at least a half-mile path. Sheriff’s deputies say the American Red Cross conducted a damage assessment on 101 properties and believe 29 are destroyed, 26 withstood major damage, 35 have minor damage and eleven are affected.
FORADA, MN
Storms, tornadoes hit western Minnesota Memorial Day

(Milan MN-) Several parts of Minnesota are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes on Memorial Day. One of the reported tornadoes damaged or destroyed 100 homes along Maple Lake in the Douglas County town of Forada . Authorities in Todd County reported that a twister ripped through Eagle Bend, damaging grain silos and other structures. The National Weather Service also received reports of tornadoes near Trosky, Jasper, Milan, Starbuck and Nelson. Many locations had 70 mile per hour winds, large hail and heavy rain and there was a 90 mile an hour wind reported in Appleton. There are still scattered power outages in Yellow Medicine, Pope and Chippewa Counties and the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office reports some road closures and power poles toppled.
MINNESOTA STATE
Karsten withdraws from state house race

(Willmar MN-) One of the DFL candidates for House District 16B has withdrawn from the race. The filing deadline was Tuesday and Freg Cogelow and Margaret Karsten of Willmar filed to challenge Republican Dave Baker. Karsten and Cogelow would have faced each other in the August 9th primary, but Karsten on Thursday withdrew, leaving the road clear for Cogelow to face Baker in November. Any candidate who has filed for office has until the end of the day today to withdraw if they chose.
WILLMAR, MN
Minnesota State
COVID-19 frontline workers can apply for bonuses online starting June 8th

(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s under one week to the June Eighth opening date for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove says the application window will be open for 45 days beginning June Eighth. After that, the 500 million dollars authorized by the legislature will be evenly divided, with each eligible applicant receiving an equal payment not to exceed 15-hundred dollars. Grove advises those who may be eligible to visit frontline-pay-dot-m-n-dot-gov ahead of time to get questions answered.
SAINT PAUL, MN

