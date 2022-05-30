Wind Advisory issued May 30 at 12:21PM CDT until May 30 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS

(Milan MN-) Several parts of Minnesota are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes on Memorial Day. One of the reported tornadoes damaged or destroyed 100 homes along Maple Lake in the Douglas County town of Forada . Authorities in Todd County reported that a twister ripped through Eagle Bend, damaging grain silos and other structures. The National Weather Service also received reports of tornadoes near Trosky, Jasper, Milan, Starbuck and Nelson. Many locations had 70 mile per hour winds, large hail and heavy rain and there was a 90 mile an hour wind reported in Appleton. There are still scattered power outages in Yellow Medicine, Pope and Chippewa Counties and the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office reports some road closures and power poles toppled.

