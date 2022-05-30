ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

This National Park Job Will Pay You Up To $25/Hr To Work In A Hawaiian Oasis, No Degree Required

If you've ever dreamed of landing a National Park job at one of the most beautiful islands in the world, this position could be the perfect fit.

Hawaii's Haleakalā National Park is hiring in their Administrative Division and their job announcement does not list a requirement for a college degree.

The ancient park is located in Maui, the second largest island in the state of Hawaii. This site is home to lush tropical rain forests, waterfalls, expansive ocean views, and the Haleakalā Volcano.

From the warm hues of the Summit District's desert landscape to the rushing waters and rocky terrain of the sacred Kīpahulu District, Haleakalā National Park is a one-of-a-kind oasis full of cultural significance.

NPS is seeking to fill the role of Administrative Support Assistant, a full-time, permanent position that can pay an hourly rate of up to $25.99 (starting at $19.99).

This job is open to the public, and any U.S. citizen is welcome to apply.

Job duties would include coordinating property inventories, preparing reports, and working alongside the Division of Administration Budget Analyst.

There are also secretarial duties such as serving as the Division's receptionist, keeping record of phone calls, messages, and emails, as well as serving as the Travel Manager and making arrangements and preparing required documents.

You do have to have a valid drivers license to qualify for this position, as you may be required to operate a government vehicle, or travel overnight up to two nights a month with a charge card.

The cut off for applying for this position is June 1, 2022 and you can apply directly on the listing's official website.

