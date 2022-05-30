ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the victors goes the glory

By Gary Adornato
 3 days ago

The 2022 Georgia High School Association (GHSA) State Lacrosse Championships were concluded on May 14, 2022 at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga., with boys and girls titles determined in Classes 6A-7A and A-5A.

In the boys Class 6A-7A final, the Lambert Longhorns won their second consecutive state title, and sixth overall, with a 7-4 win over Walton.

In A-5A, the Lovett Lions blitzed Westminster, 14-7, for their first title since 2009 and their fourth overall. The Lions were Georgia’s very first boys lacrosse state champions in 2005.

In girls 6A-7A, the Milton Eagles extended their dynasty as they captured their fifth straight state title, and 15th overall, with a thrilling 13-12 victory over Creekview in the title game.

Since the GHSA began conducting girls lacrosse state championships in 2015, Milton has won a state title in every year with the exception of 2009 and 2016, as well as 2020 when the event was not held due to COVID-19.

In girls A-5A Blessed Trinity was absolutely dominant in winning its second straight title. The Titans ripped Northview, 20-2, in the semifinals, before romping again in the final, 21-3, over McIntosh. Blessed Trinity scored 18 or more goals in its five game run through the tournament with an average margin of victory of 16.4 goals per game.

