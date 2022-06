The new series ofLove Islandis almost here, with the latest run of the ITV2 show set to return next week.The reality series is ready to welcome a new batch of contestants who are hoping to find romance in the Spanish villa.One such person is 24-year-old paramedic Paige Thorne, who is from Swansea, Wales.Speaking about her decision to join the show, Paige said: “In Swansea, there is just no-one I can find. I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore.”She added that she needs to “break out and broaden my horizons”, stating: “Love Island just brings everyone together for me’...

TV SHOWS ・ 22 HOURS AGO