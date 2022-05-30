'Three Tall Women' opens June 3 at Las Cruces Community Theatre

The second local spot from pitmaster John Lewis, this highly anticipated eatery on upper King Street finds inspiration from the Northern Rio Grande Valley. Opened in April, Rancho Lewis offers an interpretation of the owner’s favorite childhood meals in El Paso, Texas, with regional ingredients including Hatch green chiles, pinto beans, and tender beef barbecue cooked over mesquite firewood. Beyond a curtain of chiles, guests can settle into the large dining room, outfitted with cowboy decor, leather-bound benches and chairs, and an in-house brick tortilleria that serves ample hot, fresh tortillas, plus chips for multiple salsa bars. Alternatively, grab a spot at the bar with a handsome Spanish tile backsplash, or enjoy the breeze in the shared courtyard with Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. Stars of the menu include chewy grilled cheese tacos, juicy shrimp cocktail, and steak burgers smothered in Hatch green chiles and American cheese. Pair dinner with something from the cocktail list that includes the tequila-laden “Rattlesnake Milk” and margaritas swirled with mango or Hatch chiles on request. rancholewischs.com.

1 DAY AGO