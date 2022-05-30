'Three Tall Women' opens June 3 at Las Cruces Community Theatre

Community members are invited for an easy morning walk and learn about the history of Downtown Las Cruces and the Mesquite Historic District. Members of the public are invited to Heart and History Walks on the first and third Fridays of every month. They begin and end at the west side of City Hall in front of the main building entrance.
A friend to the El Paso, Texas area and huge celebrity Cheech Marin is hosting a grand opening for his new Chicano cultural & art museum in Riverside, California. The Riverside Art Museum has partnered up with Cheech and the City of Riverside to open The Cheech Center, which will house a private-public collection of Chicano art, including sculptures, video arts, photography, and paintings.
The Verdi Academy of Dance in Las Cruces will present three performances of “Sleeping Beauty,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, and at both 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. All performances will be at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts, 1000 E. University Ave. “The...
The first-ever South Central Graffiti Fest took place Memorial Weekend and it did not disappoint!. The Graffiti fest took place at Old Sheepdog Brewery which is located in South Central El Paso. This event was the first festival for the local brewery. The Graff Fest was dedicated to the graffiti scene in our community.
Are you up for a fall adventure of hot air balloons over the glistening dunes of White Sands National Monument?. Good, because after a two-year pandemic pause the White Sands Balloon and Music Festival is making a fall comeback, and it's not too early to start planning for this bucket list event just a short drive from El Paso.
Get your lawn chairs out of storage and fish your comfiest blankets out of the closet. After a two-year pandemic pause, El Paso County Parks & Rec is bringing back its popular outdoor movie series. The free to see "Parks After Sunset Movie Series" returns every weekend in June rotating...
Get ready to bust out your old school moves because Ooh La La is bringing the dance party to Cool Canyon Nights. This Thursday, June 2, Ooh La La will be playing all the hip-shaking variety you can handle -- from disco to soul to funk, if you're in the mood to get down and boogie, oogie, oogie, we have the band for you.
Some street name origins are obvious, 1st Street, 2nd Street, Main Street, etc. They don't all follow numerical or logistical guidelines though. When we first moved here from Houston, it was into an area often referred to as the Devils Triangle. The street was Titanic, named for the ill-fated luxury liner that sank in 1912, taking over 1,500 people down with it. Titanic runs on both sides of US-54 and, on the upper, eastern side, Titanic's neighboring street is named Olympic which was the name of the Titanic's sister ship.
It's one thing for you to make a movie & it goes on to be recognized & admired by people. It's entirely different feeling when that same movie is shown at film festivals to be viewed by a MUCH wider audience. I wrote last month about the El Paso indie film "Beaten" being nominated at the 2022 Cannes Independent Film Festival.
The New Mexico Wine Festival will be running from 12-6 pm on Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30. This is a welcome occurrence for those of us who have been isolated for an extended period of time due to the pandemic, and everyone is excited to host this wonderful festival!
A motorcycle rear suspension design currently under evaluation “has shown it can provide significantly faster lap times for racing as well as offering beneficial safety improvements to all chain-driven motorcycles,” the designer, Michael Roseborrough of Las Cruces, said in a news release. Roseborrough’s K-Link design “virtually eliminates squat...
The second local spot from pitmaster John Lewis, this highly anticipated eatery on upper King Street finds inspiration from the Northern Rio Grande Valley. Opened in April, Rancho Lewis offers an interpretation of the owner’s favorite childhood meals in El Paso, Texas, with regional ingredients including Hatch green chiles, pinto beans, and tender beef barbecue cooked over mesquite firewood. Beyond a curtain of chiles, guests can settle into the large dining room, outfitted with cowboy decor, leather-bound benches and chairs, and an in-house brick tortilleria that serves ample hot, fresh tortillas, plus chips for multiple salsa bars. Alternatively, grab a spot at the bar with a handsome Spanish tile backsplash, or enjoy the breeze in the shared courtyard with Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. Stars of the menu include chewy grilled cheese tacos, juicy shrimp cocktail, and steak burgers smothered in Hatch green chiles and American cheese. Pair dinner with something from the cocktail list that includes the tequila-laden “Rattlesnake Milk” and margaritas swirled with mango or Hatch chiles on request. rancholewischs.com.
Last month, many El Paso foodies, and particularly those in Northeast El Paso, were sad to hear that local restaurant Los Rancheritos had caught fire. Well, the fire destroyed their location, and many were wondering what was next for the Mexican restaurant, or if this was the end of our favorite hidden gem.
EL PASO, Texas– Veronica Diaz, mother to an Eastwood High School senior, said she was devastated to learn that her first graduating child's portrait photo was not included in the school's 2022 yearbook. Diaz told ABC-7 that she paid $100 on pre-order for her daughter, Celesté Diaz. But Veronica Diaz would later discover that her
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At a women’s shelter in South El Paso, an infant could be heard crying as his mother said in Spanish “it’s because he’s hungry.”. The mother of the 5 month old, Janet Jimenez shows KTSM 9 News her nearly empty formula can.
Samantha Manglona, who was born on Saipan and raised on the island of Rota, has graduated in the top 2% of her class, ranking 11 out of 680 students at Pebble Hills High School in El Paso, Texas. Manglona previously attended Dr. Rita H. Inos Junior High and Sinapalo Elementary...
The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees has announced Dr. Debra Kerney as the next Associate Superintendent of Canutillo ISD. Dr. Kerney will assume the position beginning July 1. “I am excited to welcome Dr. Kerney as our new associate superintendent,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Pedro Galaviz. “Her...
On Oct. 23 and 24, the taxpayer-funded Las Cruces Convention Center will be used once again to pump more guns onto the streets of Las Cruces and southern New Mexico. Those are the dates of the Sunrise Lions Club 2022 Semi-Annual Gun and Crafts Show, which takes place every spring and fall. Before delving into that event, I’d like to take a moment to praise Lions Clubs.
JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Modesto the giraffe, one of the most loved animals at Central Park in Juarez, passed away this morning at 5 a.m. from a heart attack, according to city officials. The exact cause of death is still being determined. Sergio Acosta, Undersecretary of Human Development and Common Good,...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York are bringing up painful emotions for many El Pasoans who were affected by the August 3, 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart shooting, a local counselor said. “When something new happens that reminds them of...
