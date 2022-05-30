ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Modern Warfare 2 artwork briefly appears on Steam

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08B9IF_0fuzM6pc00

A promotional image from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 briefly appeared on Steam before unceremoniously vanishing.

Over on Reddit, user Kalinine noticed that Modern Warfare 2 artwork of Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley popped up on the DLC Steam page for Call of Duty on Sunday. It’s already gone, though. So either someone managing the listing made a massive mistake, or Call of Duty might be returning to Steam. I wouldn’t expect the latter unless Activision explicitly states it.

The franchise hasn’t been on Steam since Call of Duty: WW2, which came out in 2017. Since then, Activision has made Battle.net the exclusive PC launcher for annual Call of Duty releases.

Details on Modern Warfare 2 are still pretty sparse outside of logos. We have a firm release date of Oct. 28, 2022, but there’s no platform information in general. Though you can surely expect it’ll land on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Whether consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One will get it is another matter, as many bigger titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are ditching last-generation machines entirely.

Either way, we’ll surely get more information during Modern Warfare 2‘s gameplay reveal event on June 9, 2022.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Man Spends Over $15,000 to Transform Into Dog

A Japanese man is going viral after fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a dog. His dream came with a hefty price tag: approximately $15,709. Woof!. The man, whose real name is Toko, goes by the nickname "Good Boy." He bought his realistic Collie suit from a company called Zeppet,...
PETS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy