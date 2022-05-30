Modern Warfare 2 artwork briefly appears on Steam

A promotional image from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 briefly appeared on Steam before unceremoniously vanishing.

Over on Reddit, user Kalinine noticed that Modern Warfare 2 artwork of Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley popped up on the DLC Steam page for Call of Duty on Sunday. It’s already gone, though. So either someone managing the listing made a massive mistake, or Call of Duty might be returning to Steam. I wouldn’t expect the latter unless Activision explicitly states it.

The franchise hasn’t been on Steam since Call of Duty: WW2, which came out in 2017. Since then, Activision has made Battle.net the exclusive PC launcher for annual Call of Duty releases.

Details on Modern Warfare 2 are still pretty sparse outside of logos. We have a firm release date of Oct. 28, 2022, but there’s no platform information in general. Though you can surely expect it’ll land on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Whether consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One will get it is another matter, as many bigger titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are ditching last-generation machines entirely.

Either way, we’ll surely get more information during Modern Warfare 2‘s gameplay reveal event on June 9, 2022.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.