Great British Bake Off winner Frances Quinn makes giant Jaffa Cake

The scotch egg is so perfect an outdoor snack that it could have been plucked from a tree. Born out of necessity for food on the go as road travel became popular in the 18th century, it has changed little over the years for good reason. Its natural habitat is the hamper, nestled in with napkins, prawn cocktail crisps and a cold bottle of fizz. This recipe gives you the best version of a scotch egg, with a soft yolk to act as its own sauce and the depth of flavour of black pudding studded through juicy sausage meat to create something special.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO