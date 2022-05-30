Weekend storm sets soggy milestones

Baker City hasn’t been this soggy in several years.

A spring that was already notably damp and cool reached a new level of liquid notoriety during the Memorial Day weekend.

The period that traditionally marks the start of the summer season instead more resembled late winter, including heavy snow in some parts of the mountains.

Saturday, May 28, was the second-dampest day at the Baker City Airport in almost seven years.

Since July 2015, only one other day — Oct. 22, 2021 — splashed more rain into the gauge at the airport.

But it was a near thing.

Saturday’s rain total was 0.57 of an inch, just below Oct. 22, 2021’s total of 0.59.

That October day was the wettest at the airport since July 10, 2015, when an unusual summer storm — a deluge that last several hours rather than coming in a single intense thundershower — dumped 2.03 inches at the airport.

(That July day was, and is, the second-wettest day at the airport, where records date to 1943. The champion is Aug. 31, 1984, when a cloudburst saturated the airport with 2.29 inches of rain.)

The Memorial Day weekend was wet pretty much throughout.

And it got an early start.

On Thursday, May 26, a late afternoon thundershower not only broke the heat — the high that day was 84 degrees, the warmest so far in 2022 — but it also dropped 0.03 of an inch at the airport.

A slow-moving storm moved into Oregon from the Pacific Ocean the next day, Friday, May 27, and the significant rain started in earnest.

That day’s total was 0.33 at the airport.

Saturday, with 0.57 of an inch, and Sunday, with 0.40, were both wetter still.

The three-day total of 1.3 inches nearly matched May’s monthly average of 1.42 inches, and was the wettest three-day period since July 2015.

May is the wettest month, statistically speaking, at the airport. May hasn’t been living up to that reputation for the past several years, however.

Through 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30, the current version was already the wettest May, with 2.05 inches, since 2015, when the monthly total was 1.98 inches.

This May will be the dampest since 2011, when the rainfall total was 3.24 inches.

(The all-time May record is 4.2 inches, set in 1998.)

The persistent periods of wet weather that started in early April have reversed what had been an exceedingly dry start to 2022.

The total precipitation at the airport for January, February and March was a meager 0.67 of an inch — just 30% of average for that period.

April, with 1.26 inches, not only surpassed its average of 0.80, but it was the first month at the airport with more than an inch of rain since May 2020 (1.11 inches).

April and May mark the first consecutive months with more than one inch of rain at the airport since February and March 2014, when the totals were 1.19 and 1.04 inches, respectively.

The storms of April and May have boosted the 2022 rainfall total to 3.96 inches through 9 a.m. on May 30 — 89% of average.

The copious quantities of rain during the holiday weekend stem largely from the type of storm and its relatively sluggish movement, according to the National Weather Service.

Unlike a typical spring cold front, which is propelled by powerful winds in the upper atmosphere and brings a brief burst of rain, the holiday weekend storm was what meteorologists call an “upper level low.” These storms move much more slowly, and this particular version was nearly stationary, in Western Idaho, for many hours.

That allowed some of the moisture to move back into Eastern Oregon even after the center of the storm had moved into Idaho, a relatively rare situation when precipitation moves from east to west.

This pattern led to significant three-day (Friday, May 27, through Sunday, May 29) rain totals in addition to the Baker City Airport’s 1.3 inches:

• Morgan Mountain, northwest of Huntington, 0.93 inches.

• Blue Canyon, near Old Auburn Road south of Baker City, 0.97.

• Flagstaff Hill, just east of Baker City, 1.06 inches.

• Yellow Pine campground northwest of Unity, 1.18 inches.

Abnormally chilly, too

The weekend storm also caused temperatures to plummet to levels more typical of March than late May.

The high temperature on Sunday, May 29, at the Baker City Airport was 52 degrees. That’s only one degree warmer than the record lowest high temperature for that day, set in 1988. Monday, May 30, was likely to set a record, as the National Weather Service was forecasting a high of 48 degrees. The lowest high temperature recorded on that date is 52, set in 1967.

The average high temperature for both May 29 and May 30 is 70 degrees.

Snow fell in the mountains during the weekend, with the Wallowa Lake Tramway reporting 18 inches of new snow atop Mount Howard, which is slightly over 8,000 feet, on Sunday.