Bay Area events, Mount Diablo beacon to commemorate Memorial Day

Memorial Day will be commemorated by several ceremonies around the Bay Area on Monday and the beacon atop Mount Diablo will shine at sunset and throughout the night to honor fallen U.S. service members.



Events include an 11 a.m. ceremony at the San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio, with a Gold Star Family wreath presentation, the U.S. Air Force Band and participation by veterans.



Across the bay in Alameda, Memorial Day events aboard the the USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum will include an 11 a.m. ceremony, with guest speakers and a memorial wreath toss into the bay. Special exhibits will be the Walking Ghosts of Black History and the Friends and Families of Nisei Veterans.



In Marin County, events will include a 9:30 a.m. ceremony at the Military Monument at 10 Avenue of Flags in San Rafael.



In Mill Valley, a veterans ceremony, parade and party will be held. The 9:45 a.m. ceremony will be held at Lytton Square,

Throckmorton and Miller avenues. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m., starting at Old Mill Park along Throckmorton to Miller Avenue. The party afterward will be held at noon, at the Mill Valley Recreation Center at 180 Camino Alto.



Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta is set to attend an 11 a.m. ceremony for the Santa Clara County United Veterans Council at the Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave. in San Jose.



In Santa Clara, the city and American Legion Santa Clara Post 419 will hold a ceremony at Mission City Memorial Park at 11 a.m., 420 Winchester Blvd.



In Danville, an 11 a.m. ceremony will be attended by retired U.S. Army Major Jim Taylor and Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich, with a concert starting at 10:30 a.m.



Walnut Creek's annual ceremony will include a procession and commemoration at the Veteran's Memorial, at Civic Park.

The Mount Diablo beacon lighting is set for 8:23 p.m., and will include the playing of taps. The beacon will shine throughout the night and be rested after sunrise on Tuesday.