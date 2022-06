Colchester, VT — A new project in Colchester is aiming at putting a dent in Vermont’s housing shortage. The Stuart Avenue project will create dozes of new apartments, and some will go to those who are currently homeless. The project will be part of a new community that will feature 200 apartments, a childcare center, and a recreation area. By the end of 2023, dozens of apartments will stand tall on Stuart Avenue and Severance Road.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO