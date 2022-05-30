Hollywood Minute: Acting, filming, and flying in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

When it comes to plastic surgery in Hollywood, most of us immediately think of stars like the Kardashians or the women part of the Real Housewives franchise — but plenty of famous men have had their appearance altered over the years as well.One of the most notable is Tom Cruise, whose face seems to change every now and then, though, according to The Sun, he told Playboy magazine in 2012 that he hasn't ever gone under the knife and "never would."That being said, a photo is worth a thousand words, so check out the actor's transformation below!1986The heartthrob sent pulses...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO